Safe, exciting, autonomous: Solutions for automated driving and light projection debut at Auto Shanghai

Together with its joint venture Horizon Continental Technology (HCT), Continental will showcase its scalable systems and sensors for autonomous mobility and debut its intelligent driving systems Luna and Astra. The entry-level intelligent driving system Luna offers active safety as well as assisted driving and parking functions, such as Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning and Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA).

It meets the regulations and safety standards of various markets around the world such as Europe, Japan and India, aiming to improve the safety and comfort of daily driving. The system is ready for demonstration at Auto Shanghai.

The advanced intelligent driving system Astra supports L2++ driving functions and can cover a wide range of different driving scenarios. For example, the Astra system solution can realize urban NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) in China’s complex urban road environment, covering narrow road detour avoidance, left and right turns without a traffic light, congestion, ramp scenarios etc., providing a safer, more comfortable and convenient experience.

In addition, Continental will showcase its intelligent driving sensors which are among the industry-leading solutions including the sixth-generation radar and cameras, supporting OEMs to realize intelligent driving at a cost-competitive level. The single-radar AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) solution meets the Chinese national standards in competitive cost. The corner radar supports high-bandwidth mode (2GHz), which can replace ultrasonic sensors in parking, thereby reducing vehicle manufacturers’ efforts in implementation and assembling and enhancing detection capability in cruising. In addition, Continental introduces the AI-powered Night Vision Camera, which substantially improves image visibility and quality at night.