Sachin Deshmukh, General Manager – Application Engineering, WABCO India, confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Sachin Deshmukh, General Manager – Application Engineering, WABCO India, has been confirmed as a speaker for HD Truck Pune.

Sachin Deshmukh has been leading the regional Application Engineering Center at Pune since January 2017.

Deshmukh has over 18 years of experience in various functional roles within application engineering, regulatory affairs, design & development, vehicle evaluation & homologation and after sales service.

Prior to joining WABCO, he worked at Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Ashok Leyland and Knorr-Bremse Systems for Commercial Vehicles and spent more than 13 years working on various active and passive safety systems.

Deshmukh also represents WABCO India Limited in various ACMA and TED committees.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

