Sabrina Soussan proposed as next chair of Continental Supervisory Board

Local court will appoint Sabrina Soussan to the Supervisory Board as the new shareholder representative at the end of September 2025; she is expected to be elected by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in 2026, after which she will take over as chair

Following the successful spin-off of Aumovio, Continental AG’s Supervisory Board is undergoing personnel changes. Stefan E. Buchner stepped down on September 4, 2025, to become the new chair of the Supervisory Board of Aumovio SE. Dr. Gunter Dunkel resigned effective September 17, 2025. Sabrina Soussan will join the Continental Supervisory Board as the new shareholder representative, with the local court expecting to appoint her at the end of September 2025. She will be nominated for election at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on April 30, 2026, after which the Supervisory Board is expected to elect her as its chair. She will succeed Prof. Wolfgang Reitzle, who will step down from the Continental Supervisory Board at the close of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting as planned after 16 years.

Petra Hartwig (district head, IG BCE Kassel), Sabine Kühn (chair of the works council, Konrad Hornschuch AG), Michael Linnartz (district head, IG BCE Hanover) and Nicole Werner (chair of the works council, Vergölst GmbH) have been nominated as new employee representatives. The local court is expected to appoint them to the Supervisory Board at the end of September 2025. Christiane Benner and Dr. Matthias Ebenau resigned from their positions effective September 17, 2025, because they are no longer responsible for Continental as a tire manufacturer and industry specialist in their roles as IG Metall representatives. Michael Iglhaut, Carmen Löffler and Anne Nothing, who up to now have been the employee representatives for the successfully spun off Automotive company, also stepped down.

Wolfgang Reitzle, chairman of the Continental Supervisory Board, said: “Following the successful spin-off of Aumovio, we are now paving the way for an orderly succession. In Sabrina Soussan, the Nomination Committee has secured a highly qualified candidate for this role. I look forward to working with her and the other new Supervisory Board members. I would also like to thank the departing members for their commitment during this intense phase of transformation and for many years of trusted collaboration on the board.”

Sabrina Soussan said: “Being nominated to the Continental Supervisory Board is a great honor for me. I look forward to becoming part of this outstanding team and supporting the Executive Board in implementing its strategy.”

The German-French top executive brings more than 25 years of experience in the automotive and transportation industries. She served as CEO of Siemens Mobility and held senior positions at Siemens VDO and at Continental. Most recently she was CEO and chair of the French SUEZ Group. She is also a member of the Shareholders’ Committee at Henkel.

Assuming the aforementioned appointments by the local court, the Continental Supervisory Board will comprise Prof. Wolfgang Reitzle, Dorothea von Boxberg, Satish Khatu, Isabel Corinna Knauf, Sabine Neuß, Prof. Rolf Nonnenmacher, Klaus Rosenfeld, Georg F. W. Schaeffler, Sabrina Soussan, Hassan Allak, Dr. Kevin Borck, Francesco Grioli, Petra Hartwig, Sabine Kühn, Michael Linnartz, Jörg Schönfelder, Matthias Tote and Nicole Werner.

