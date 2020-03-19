Rugged meets refined in updated Nissan Navara in Australia

The Nissan Navara Dual Cab range has been enhanced with key style and NVH changes that deliver even more value and road presence to Nissan’s flagship ute family in Australia.

The Nissan Navara ST Dual Cab now looks even tougher courtesy of a Black Styling Package, featuring Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille in black, black front fog light surrounds, a black alloy sport bar and black mirror caps all giving the popular Navara variant a tough new road presence . Black-on-silver 18-inch alloys, replacing the existing 16-inch wheels, not only complete the bold new look. All Dual Cab variants also now benefit from a significant NVH update, designed to make the Navara even more refined on the road. With a focus on the four key pillars of refinement – wind noise, engine noise and vibration, road noise and cabin isolation – the 2020 Navara is now smoother and quieter than ever before.

A new acoustic windscreen reduces wind and road noise entering the cabin, while new sound-absorbing material added to the centre console, firewall and transmission tunnel further reduces noise. Finally, a new engine cover treatment helps minimise engine noise. The result is a vehicle that is every bit as smooth and quiet on the road as it is capable off it.

The updates join other recent upgrades to the Navara family, including the addition of the all-new Alliance In-Vehicle Infotainment (AIVI) system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™~, controlled via a new 8.0-inch colour touchscreen, on SL, ST, ST-X, N-TREK and N-TREK Warrior models.

All Navara models, from the Navara RX to the locally developed N-TREK Warrior, offer a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity^, and are covered by Nissan’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty+, five-year, 24-hour roadside assistance and six-year capped-price servicing program.

“These changes deliver even more of what our customers want from their Navara,” said Nissan Australia managing director Stephen Lester. “Not only do they add more refinement right across the Dual Cab range, but they also unlock a new tough look for one of our most popular, and most accessible, models, the Navara ST.

“Along with the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto~, 3.5-tonne towing capability^, class-leading fuel efficiency and a powerful diesel engine backed by Nissan’s five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty+, these updates ensure the 2020 Navara remains at the top of its game.”

The 2020 Nissan Navara is in dealerships from March. It is available in Single Cab, King Cab or Dual Cab configurations, and with a Pick Up or Cab Chassis body style.

Please click here to view the full press releaase.

SOURCE: Nissan