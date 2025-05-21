Rugged, electrified and refreshed: Best-selling Honda CR-V gains new TrailSport Hybrid trim and more standard tech as 2026 lineup arriving in dealers now

First-ever CR-V TrailSport Hybrid brings more rugged styling and improved capability to the most popular Honda model

The refreshed 2026 Honda CR-V is arriving in Honda dealerships now, with more standard technology and an expanded lineup, featuring a new TrailSport Hybrid trim that brings more rugged styling and improved capability to the most popular Honda model. The very well-equipped 2026 Honda CR-V LX 2WD has a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $30,9201 (excluding $1,395 destination charge).

The new CR-V TrailSport Hybrid, the first Honda SUV to combine rugged TrailSport design and trail-ready all-terrain tires with the award-winning Honda two-motor hybrid-electric system, has an MSRP of $38,800.

The Honda CR-V lineup now includes four hybrid-electric powered trims: Sport Hybrid, the new TrailSport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and the range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid, plus three turbocharged trims: LX, EX and EX-L. The hybrid-electric models are positioned at the top of the lineup and currently represent more than 50% of CR-V sales. Increasing sales of hybrid-electric vehicles is key to the Honda electrification strategy. Led by CR-V, hybrids now represent about 30% of all Honda brand sales.

The Honda CR-V is America’s best-selling CUV over the last 28 years and continues to set sales records, surpassing 400,000 units last year – an all-time best for the model. CR-V has been the best-selling Honda vehicle in every year since 2017, and Honda TrailSport models now make up 20% of Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline sales combined.

Exceptionally well-equipped

The rugged exterior design of CR-V is updated with more aggressive 18-inch wheel designs and a new TrailSport-exclusive Ash Green Pearl exterior color that debuted on the all-new 2026 Passport TrailSport.

The 2026 Honda CR-V offers more standard in-car technology than ever. A larger and easy-to-use 9-inch color touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility, and a wireless phone charger are now standard across the lineup. Higher trims, including CR-V EX-L, the new TrailSport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid, get a new 46% larger 10.2-inch full digital instrument display with user-selectable functions, such as Honda Sensing® settings, vehicle information and more.

A new Individual drive mode has been added to the top Sport Touring Hybrid, enabling the driver to customize the driving experience with individual settings, including throttle response, steering assist and more. To improve off-road performance, all CR-V all-wheel drive models, including the new TrailSport Hybrid, gain enhanced traction management at speeds below 9 mph.

The four hybrid-electric CR-V trims, including the new TrailSport Hybrid, feature the award-winning 4th-generation Honda two-motor hybrid system. The powerful and efficient powertrain includes two large and powerful electric motors to deliver a sporty driving experience, with 204 horsepower4, 247 lb.-ft of torque and exceptional fuel economy ratings.

The 6th-generation CR-V is a leader in compact SUV safety features. This includes the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies, the latest version of the Honda proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, and next-generation airbag technology – all standard on all CR-V models.

First hybrid-electric Honda TrailSport model

The first-ever hybrid-electric CR-V TrailSport Hybrid brings even more rugged design and additional capability to the best-selling Honda model, with exclusive rugged styling touches, trail-ready all-terrain tires and standard all-wheel drive, while maintaining the outstanding and class-leading on-road dynamics that makes CR-V so appealing.

CR-V TrailSport Hybrid features a more ruggedly styled front fascia with a silver skid garnish, and a TrailSport-exclusive silver rear lower bumper garnish, a piano black rear spoiler, black door handles and window surrounds, and orange TrailSport badges on the grille and tailgate. Standard Continental CrossContact ATR all-terrain tires (235/60R18), mounted on unique Shark Gray 18-inch wheels, improve traction and durability off road, but remain quiet and comfortable on the road.

TrailSport cabin features stand out with the TrailSport logo embroidered on the front seat headrests and molded onto the standard all-season rubber floor mats. Moreover, the CR-V TrailSport Hybrid interior brightens the night with amber ambient lighting in the footwells, overhead console, door handle pocket, door tray and cupholders.

Every CR-V TrailSport Hybrid is extremely well-equipped for adventure with the Honda Real Time AWD with Intelligent Control System™, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, 10.2-inch digital instrument display, 9-inch color touchscreen, 8-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility, wireless phone charger, and a power tailgate.

The new CR-V TrailSport Hybrid will be built5 exclusively at the company’s Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, Indiana.

SOURCE: Honda