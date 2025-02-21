Rolls-Royce unveils Spectre Soulmate: A bespoke celebration of a shared journey

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveils Spectre Soulmate, a deeply personal Bespoke motor car that embodies the love, achievements, and shared journey of its commissioning couple

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars unveils Spectre Soulmate, a deeply personal Bespoke motor car that embodies the love, achievements, and shared journey of its commissioning couple.

Spectre Soulmate was designed to reflect the symbolism woven into the couple’s life and shared story. These details are referenced with an elegant blend of expressive statements and subtle references, discernible only to the commissioning couple.

The clients’ story is remarkable: they were born in the same hospital just three days apart – a serendipitous beginning to a lifelong bond. The special date, marking the beginning of their life journey together, is engraved on the air vent on the driver’s side. The passenger-side air vent is inscribed with the commission date and coordinates of the Home of Rolls‑Royce at Goodwood, England.

A Bespoke Starlight Headliner depicts the night sky as it appeared over Kuala Lumpur on the day their life story began, with running-stitch embroidery highlighting each constellation. Further celebrating their partnership, illuminated treadplates bear the couple’s names — his on the driver’s side, hers on the passenger’s.

The exterior of Spectre Soulmate is presented in a two-tone Dark Emerald finish, with an upper section in Black, accented by a single hand-painted Seashell coachline — a colour combination selected by the couple’s daughter, adding another layer of personal significance.

For the commissioning client, this commission marks the realisation of an ambition held for 45 years. Their admiration for Rolls-Royce began at the age of 10, when they exchanged letters with the marque’s Chief Executive — an early connection that ultimately led them to become a client of the brand.

Spectre Soulmate is a testament to the timeless nature of true partnership and the power of Bespoke to capture life’s most meaningful moments.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce