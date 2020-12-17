Rolls-Royce reveals subtle clues to mysterious Wraith Kryptos code

“Wraith Kryptos is a Rolls-Royce Collection like no other. It is embedded with a cryptographic cipher and filled with mystery and intrigue. Today, we reveal the first clue for clients as they begin to receive their cars around the world.

The Spirit of Ecstasy, the figurine that graces the bonnet of every Rolls-Royce motor car, holds the key to uncovering this code. The word KRYPTOS is engraved in Rolls-Royce cipher around the base of the figurine, and with this information, clients will be able to embark on their cryptographic journey. The first client to decrypt this code will receive a unique gift from Rolls-Royce in recognition of their extraordinary talent!”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars today reveals a subtle clue to its recently unveiled Wraith Kryptos Collection. As clients around the world begin to receive their highly limited Wraith Kryptos cars, they will embark on decoding the mysterious messages found within the Bespoke elements of the motor car’s interior and exterior.

Unveiled in July 2020, each of the 50 cars in the Wraith Kryptos Collection is embellished with a cipher created by Rolls-Royce Bespoke Designer, Katrin Lehmann. Previously, Lehmann commented that finding the ‘key’ is the first step in uncovering the mysterious code.

With no successful decryptions to date, Rolls-Royce reveals today that the Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on this enigmatic Collection conceals the word KRYPTOS, in code. These seven deciphered characters will aid clients on their journey of discovery as they begin to identify these letters on Wraith Kryptos’ complex fascia.

Similarly, the embroidery on the headrests translates as the double-R monogram, rendered in the cipher. The Bespoke team hopes that, together, these clues may provide a ‘way in’ that enables owners to attempt the puzzle.

Clients will be invited to submit their efforts at cracking the code via the marque’s Whispers application, from February 2021. The first to complete the puzzle will be awarded a unique and prestigious prize.

Only two people at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, know the full resolution of the sequence – the designer and the Chief Executive Officer. The answer remains in a sealed envelope in the CEO’s safe.

