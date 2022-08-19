Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II North American debut at Monterey Car Week

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showcases Phantom Series II for the first time in North America at ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’. The stunning commission was unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motors Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös

“Phantom represents the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and Phantom Series II showcases the ultimate potential of the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design Collective. The artisans at The Home of Rolls-Royce, in Goodwood, are the best at combining metal, wood, leather, and a myriad of materials into a commission that represents the personality of each of our patrons. Designed to be the ultimate blank canvas for Bespoke, we are excited to see how each of our American clients interprets Phantom for themselves as they create a Bespoke commission that expresses their own character, desires, and interests.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showcases Phantom Series II for the first time in North America at ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’. The stunning commission was unveiled by Rolls-Royce Motors Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös. Phantom Series II, the newest expression of the marque’s pinnacle motor car, proposes the broadest range of Bespoke opportunities ever offered by the House of Rolls-Royce.

The designers at Rolls-Royce created Phantom to provide the ultimate ‘blank canvas’. To demonstrate the power of Bespoke design with Phantom Series II, the unique Bespoke commission showcased at The Quail has been coined ‘Maverick’ by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke designers.

“Each commission represents a distinct design reflecting an aspect of what Phantom means to its ultimate owner. Many Phantom owners achieve their success through new ideas, unconventional methods, and their own relentless self-belief. The ‘Maverick’ Bespoke persona demonstrates how Phantom adapts to the modern age, asserting a creative, independent character.”

Jonathan Simms, Head of Bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Phantom’s new expression features two unique Bespoke elements, utilising light and extending the impact of the iconic Starlight Headliner to the exterior. The Pantheon Grille is now illuminated, with each metal vane specifically finished to provide a subtle glow. The headlights are graced with 580 intricate laser-cut bezel starlights. Combined, these create a visual connection with the iconic Starlight Headliner inside and add to Phantom’s nighttime presence.

The exterior is finished in a classic Rolls-Royce two-tone colourway with Black over Monteverde green highlighting a bold, hand applied Peony Pink coachline. The coachline set against the darker colours draws inspiration from the interior colour design. Upon opening the coach doors, one encounters an interior suite of Scivaro Grey offset by a vibrant colour pop from large swatches in Peony Pink. The Obsydian Ayous open pore wood and canadel panelling present a contemporary yet warm look and feel. The Gallery in this special commission features a world first with a unique embroidery design finished in Scivaro Grey with a Peony Pink thread.

The Phantom Series II ‘Maverick’ commission is part of the 2022 Pebble Beach Collection and features a personalised treadplate which reads, ‘Pebble Beach 2022’ Special Commission. The Collection is further complemented with the first ever Black Badge Cullinan in Forbidden Pink and a world premier for a new finish, Ghost in Crystal over Sagano Green. These commissions are offered exclusively through authorised Rolls-Royce Motor Cars retailers and will be on display throughout the weekend of festivities for Monterey Car Week 2022.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce