Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents contemporary commissions at Festival of Speed

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showcases contemporary expressions at Festival of Speed

“Each year automotive enthusiasts enjoy the ultimate celebration of motorsport at the prestigious Festival of Speed, set in the magnificent grounds of the historic Goodwood House. This event, with its proximity to the Home of Rolls-Royce, is always an important occasion in our annual calendar. This year, however, is of particular significance – it marks the first year that our all-electric, ultra-luxury, super coupé, Spectre, will be on display at the Festival of Speed. Spectre is the most anticipated Rolls-Royce ever, and we are very proud to present this transformative motor car at this year’s event. Alongside Spectre, we are delighted to showcase a vibrant and captivating assemblage of motor cars, created especially for this year’s Festival of Speed. We are looking forward to the opportunity to meet with esteemed clients, valued dealer partners and media friends during this remarkable occasion”.

Boris Weletzky, Regional Director, United Kingdom, Europe and Central Asia

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will celebrate a highly contemporary presence at this year’s Festival of Speed. Displayed on the Festival’s Laundry Green, adjacent to Goodwood House, a beautifully commissioned Phantom, Ghost, Cullinan and Spectre will each provide a unique, exquisite expression of the marque’s peerless craftsmanship. The marque’s presence at this year’s event comes as the company celebrates 20 years of production at the Home of Rolls-Royce, at Goodwood.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a historic announcement that would shape the marque’s history forever. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric technology both by announcing Spectre, an all-electric super coupé, and that by the end of 2030, the marque’s entire portfolio would be fully electric. Since this significant moment in the storied history of Rolls-Royce, Spectre has been on a remarkable journey, including completing a highly demanding testing programme, spanning 2.5 million kilometres. Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, and response from the world’s opinion leaders across the globe has been unequivocally positive. The first customer deliveries will occur in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Now, for the first time ever, Rolls-Royce Spectre will be presented at this year’s Festival of Speed. Presented in two-tone Chartreuse and Black Diamond, this expression of the marque’s genre-defining motor car exudes cool modern luxury. To embolden the exterior and highlight Spectre’s dynamic presence and prowess, twenty-three-inch wheels are fitted to the motor car – the first time in almost one hundred years that the marque has equipped wheels of this stature and size to a two-door coupé. Chartreuse interior appointments echo the exterior hue, whilst Grace White and Peony Pink create a calming and serene aesthetic to the cabin.

In addition to Spectre’s presence on the stand, Rolls-Royce Spectre, will ascend the famous Hillclimb course at Goodwood during the Festival’s Supercar Run.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Occupying a truly unique position at the apex of luxury, Phantom Extended knows no discerning rival. Instead, with its cossetting interior suite, imperious design, and almost boundless scope for personalisation, Phantom defines the barometers of luxury, and therefore will rightly resume pride of place on the stand on the Laundry Green.

Inspiration for the commissioning of a Rolls-Royce comes from a variety of sources, and Rolls-Royce’s highly talented Collective of artisans, designers and engineers are in constant admiration, intrigue, and awe of clients’ wishes, dreams and visions for their motor car.

For this year’s Festival of Speed, inspiration has come from the world of yachting, a popular pastime amongst Rolls-Royce’s illustrious clientele. A befitting exterior colour – Submariner Blue – was selected for this unique commission. The maritime connotations in this colour name are not coincidental: Submariner Blue is a very rich colour, mimicking the deep hues of the ocean.

Inside Phantom’s inviting cabin, the nautical theme continues, with the steering wheel, seat belts and front interior predominantly finished in Navy. In contrast, the rear interior is finished in Selby Grey, with a stitching in Sunset.

Phantom offers patrons an unprecedented opportunity: a chance to showcase eclectic works of art, sculpture, or objects of self-expression in the Gallery. This unique single piece of uninterrupted glass, spans the entire fascia and means patrons can enjoy, admire, and appreciate their favourite artwork from the sanctuary that is Phantom’s sumptuous cabin. For this nautically-inspired commission, an embroidered gallery, recognisant of the weave pattern on yacht rigging, has been created.

Bespoke is Rolls-Royce; an ethos which permeates every commissioned creation, from exquisite motor cars to luxurious accessories. This extends from glamorous cellarettes and champagne chests, to personalised umbrellas, and picnic hampers. For the Festival of Speed, Rolls-Royce presents a striking Bespoke luggage collection in Navy and White, perfectly complementing the nautical theme.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce’s highly skilled artisans, designers and engineers have taken inspiration from the world of pop-art, the famed art movement that emerged and flourished in America and Britain in the 1950s and 1960s, to create a unique expression of Cullinan for this year’s Festival. Presented in Gunmetal, with a double Coachline and Coachline Motif, finished in Phoenix Red and Serenity Green – this expression of the world’s most desirable SUV conveys the contemporary yet luxurious essence that exists at the very heart of the marque. Striking Red brake callipers, echo the Phoenix Red Coachline and confidently resolve the exterior.

Whilst the combination of Gunmetal with a bright Coachline sets the tone of this expression, it is perhaps the interior of the car that is the true pièce de résistance. An eye-catching geometric Red pattern, replicated throughout the car, creates a bold and dynamic aesthetic, and demonstrates the extensive scope of marque’s Bespoke capabilities.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Launched in 2020, Rolls-Royce Ghost is the latest iteration of the marque’s most successful product and for this year’s Festival of Speed, a truly stylish expression of Ghost has been created. Presented in Iced Arctic White, this motor car exudes luxury, style and grace, whilst demonstrating the extensive scope and skill of the marque’s exterior surface centre. Inside, Black and Iceland Moss interior appointments create a vibrant aesthetic, whilst the Mandarin seat piping adds an additional splash of colour.

In addition, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, presented in Salamanca Blue, has been selected as Course Car and a Cullinan, in Dark Emerald, chosen as a Safety Car.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce