Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Phantom Privacy Suite

THE LUXURY OF PRIVACY

In this highly connected digital age, privacy is an increasingly scarce luxury. Indeed, its rarity has elevated completely assured seclusion to a high luxury product. In this spirit, Rolls-Royce Phantom clients – powerbrokers, titans of business and entrepreneurs – were drawn to the marque to create a space that affords them effortless privacy and unparalleled indulgence.

The response was Phantom Privacy Suite. A discreet sanctuary in which world-changing decisions can be considered or historical agreements negotiated with the comfort of complete confidentiality. Enabled using advanced technologies and executed with the exceptional material quality and artisanal finesse expected of the marque, Privacy Suite has subsequently become the standard bearer for those wishing to operate without the threat of intrusion in an increasingly exposed world.

THE LUXURY OF TECHNOLOGY

Phantom Privacy Suite draws on the fundamental link between luxury and technology at Rolls-Royce, enabled by the marque’s Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople. The integration of electrochromatic glass allows the front and rear cabins to be visually separated at the touch of a button. Rear passengers are granted the ability to see through the glass and on to the road ahead, or instantly transform the glass to opaque for absolute privacy. Further powered privacy curtains and rear privacy glass close the loop, ensuring that there is no line of sight to the rear suite.

Privacy Suite uses additional acoustic damping to increase the sound isolation in Phantom, already considered to be the world’s most silent motor car. To deliver the highest possible levels of acoustic insulation, a frequency-specific compound inhibits the transmission of conversations in the rear cabin to the front. To communicate with the client’s chauffeur, the marque’s engineers integrated an intercom system, controlled by the rear passenger at the push of a button. Should the chauffeur need to speak with the rear passenger, they are able to ‘call’ occupants in the Privacy Suite, who can choose to answer or reject the communication.

In addition, a large aperture controlled solely by the rear passenger allows documents or other objects to be passed easily between the front and rear. When open, the aperture is discretely illuminated to ensure passengers are satisfied with the nature of the documents or objects before they are received.

CONNECTIVITY FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND OPERATIONS

A rear theatre entertainment system is also integrated into the Privacy Suite, allowing passengers to review presentations, review live news items or simply control their music library. Two high-definition 12-inch monitors are linked to the Phantom’s suite of fully connected software; an HDMI port allows passengers to mirror the screens of their personal devices and a USB port can be used to store audio files to the on-board 20GB hard drive. This complex execution of craftsmanship and technology is effortlessly controlled from the rear centre console and, combined with the starlight headliner and clock, creates an unmatched and highly secure ambience for passengers.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce