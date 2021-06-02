Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Monaco acquired by BPM Group

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Monaco has been acquired by the BPM Group

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Monaco has been acquired by the BPM Group. The move, formally concluded at the end of April 2021, represents a major boost for the marque’s sales and customer service in the Principality and surrounding areas. This step also concludes the takeover of Monaco Luxury distribution group, which previously represented the world’s leading luxury brand in the Principality.

BPM Group’s focus on ethics, trust, excellence, team spirit and customer satisfaction mirror many of the values of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. The takeover opens up new perspectives for both parties and ensures that patrons will continue to enjoy the highest levels of service and attention.

“With this new investment, BPM Group strengthens its status as a major and key player in premium and luxury vehicles in France and Monaco,” said Patrick Bornhauser, Owner & Chairman, BPM Group, and Jean-Marie Reiner, CEO of BPM Group and Monaco Luxury.

Julian Jenkins, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “We welcome BPM Group, who bring significant experience, and Patrick’s personal passion for Rolls-Royce. Monaco is one of our key markets; together, BPM Group and the existing Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Monaco team are perfectly placed to meet the exacting levels of service customers expect from the marque. In particular, we will focus on satisfying the strong demand for new Ghost, and creating unique, highly personalised motor cars through our Bespoke capabilities.”

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce