Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates UK dealer premiere of Spectre

As our home market, the United Kingdom has always been, and will continue to be, a very important market for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. I am delighted to announce that from today, the most anticipated Rolls-Royce in the marque’s 119-year storied history will go on tour throughout the UK, starting in London. Clients, media, and friends of the brand first had the opportunity to see this transformative motor car in the marque’s flagship showroom in Mayfair, before Spectre undertakes a tour around the UK. The response from the world’s opinion leaders to our genre-defining all-electric super-coupé, has been unequivocally positive, and I am delighted now to have the opportunity to showcase this remarkable motor car in the country where it was built.” Boris Weletzky, Regional Director United Kingdom, Europe, and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made a historic announcement that would shape the marque’s history forever. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars declared its commitment to electric technology by both announcing Spectre, an all-electric car with first customer deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, and that by the end of 2030, the marque’s entire portfolio would be fully electric. Since this significant moment in the storied history of Rolls-Royce, Spectre has been on a remarkable journey, including completing a highly demanding testing programme, spanning 2.5 million kilometres. Last October, Spectre was unveiled to the world at the Home of Rolls-Royce in West Sussex, and response from media across the globe has been overwhelmingly positive.

Now, ahead of first client deliveries later this year, Spectre made its UK dealer debut on 1st June at the marque’s flagship residence in Berkeley Street, Mayfair, London. The world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé will now embark on its UK tour, offering clients an opportunity to draw closer to the brand, viewing this remarkable motor car and thereby participating in Rolls-Royce’s electric future.

Spectre heralds the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the start of the marque’s all-electric era. Spectre represents a promise made, a prophecy kept and a remarkable undertaking. The marque has a long-standing connection with electric technologies; in 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls prophesised an electric future for the motor car. Having experienced an electric vehicle named The Columbia Electric Carriage, he foresaw the technology’s suitability as a clean, noiseless alternative to the internal combustion engine – providing there was sufficient infrastructure to support it. In 2011, Rolls-Royce showcased a fully electric Experimental Phantom concept named 102EX. This was followed by 103EX, a dramatic design study that anticipated a bold electric future for the marque.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce