Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates Bespoke at Salon Privé

From 1st September 2021, patrons of luxury will attend Salon Privé, an exclusive Concours d’Elégance in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. In recognition of this gathering, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will showcase two highly Bespoke commissions of Black Badge Wraith and Black Badge Cullinan, each an expression of a client’s aesthetic sensibilities and a showcase of the marque’s Bespoke capabilities.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge

Launched in 2016, Black Badge represents a subversive alter ego of the Rolls-Royce brand. It also represents the first time that Bespoke personalisation extended from the design studio into the marque’s engineering centre. This permanent Bespoke series, which is available for Wraith, Dawn and Cullinan, marries a noire aesthetic and highly contemporary interior materials to a more urgent dynamic personality. For Salon Privé 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents two powerful expressions of Black Badge Cullinan and Black Badge Wraith, inspired by its clients’ desires.

For Black Badge Cullinan, a highly contemporary Bespoke Verde Ermes green has been selected for the exterior coachwork. A dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy, blackened stainless steel exterior treatment and exclusive 22-inch part-polished Black Badge wheels embolden the aesthetic. For the interior, Havana trim has been selected for the seats, which is contrasted by Tan leather panels alongside Cashmere Grey accents for the seat piping.

The Black Badge Wraith on display showcases the marque’s surface finish capabilities with bold Iced Premiere Silver coachwork, creating an almost monochromatic effect alongside the dark chrome Spirit of Ecstasy and 21-inch part-carbon fibre Black Badge wheels. In contrast, the interior colour treatment incorporates the marque’s vivid Mugello Red.

As in previous years, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will lead the Tour Privé. For 2021, this rolling concourse will incorporate a 120-mile tour of the Cotswolds, led by Rolls-Royce Ghost, the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet.

Rolls-Royce Ghost, the latest iteration of the most successful product in the marque’s storied 117-year history, is presented in a deep Salamanca Blue. Inside, a Cashmere Grey leather creates a clean and simple aesthetic, reflecting the Post Opulent philosophy that underpins Ghost, while Navy Blue on the secondary panels of the seats, steering wheel and Cobalto Blue seat piping echo the exterior hue. Spanning the fascia and topping the centre console between the front seats is Circassian Walnut with a rich open-pore texture that introduces a natural aura to Ghost’s contemporary interior suite.

In addition, visitors attending Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace will experience the global public debut of the marque’s British showroom specialists, each of whom have created concepts for Ghost and Phantom. Drawing upon a variety of influences, from local landmarks to British culture, these seven design studies are testament to Rolls-Royce’s peerless fluency in Bespoke, and demonstrate the extensive scope of the marque’s craft, design and engineering competencies. Attendees at Salon Privé in the VIP area will be able to witness design renders, leather swatches and paint samples of these highly Bespoke cars for the first time.

Other cars attending Salon Privé include a Black Badge Wraith, Black Badge Dawn and Ghost, which will be available for test drives.

SOURRC: Rolls-Royce