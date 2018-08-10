Rolls-Royce Motor Cars arrives in Europe’s summer hotspots

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will return to the most celebrated enclaves of the Mediterranean coastline with a selection of exquisite motor vehicles for the influential and wealthy to experience. The marque will work in collaboration with a small group of trusted and noteworthy partners to present its full portfolio of motor cars, including Cullinan, on the picturesque French Riviera and Elysian Andalusian Coastline: locations that truly befit the brand’s patrons.

Julian Jenkins, Regional Director, says “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars prides itself on truly understanding its customers’ lifestyles. As such, the marque is uniquely positioned to tailor its presence in these Hot Spots to ensure that they are effortless for both existing and prospective patrons of the brand.”

Cannes, South of France

From the 30th July – 12th August, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will provide a gentle presence in the idyllic Côte d’Azur enclave of Cannes during peak summer season. The marque will showcase Cullinan for the first time in France, displayed outside the prestigious Intercontinental Carlton Hotel overlooking the storied Boulevard de la Croisette. It will be accompanied by the brand’s full product portfolio including a highly Bespoke Dawn Adamas and the marque’s flagship, New Phantom, which will also make its French debut. This beautiful range of motor cars will provide luxurious driving experiences throughout the region guided by Rolls-Royce’s product experts.

For those who wish to learn more of the eccentricities of Rolls-Royce patrons, one customer who commissioned his car at last year’s Cannes Hot Spot has agreed to loan the marque an example of his latest acquisition; a unique surfboard crafted by contemporary British marquetarians, Woodpop to display this year. A modern expression of fine marquetry, the 9ft 2in sustainably sourced Paulownia timber board incorporates American Walnut, Ripple Sycamore, Figured Anigre and Birch veneers as well as 24 carat gold leaf. To reflect his patronage of Ghost and passion for surfing and surfing ephemera, the board will be mounted atop a Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Marbella, Andalusia

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will follow this experience by travelling to the Andalusian Coastline from the 15th August – 2nd September. In Marbella, guests of the marque can experience seven Bespoke motor cars from the exclusive La Reserva Golf Course in Sotogrande. Framed by the remarkable Sierra Blanca Mountains, driving and chauffeur experiences are available in all motor cars with the exception of Cullinan, which is available for static viewings.

For all enquiries regarding Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ Summer Hotspots, the team can be contacted directly on +44 (0)7949 987820 or experience@spiritofrolls-royce.com.

