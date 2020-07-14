Rolls-Royce introduces cleanest micro environment available in a motor car

When developing the latest generation of pinnacle luxury products, Rolls-Royce engineers sought to elevate the exceptional air quality within its existing motor cars to unprecedented levels of purity. By using the latest sensor and Nanofleece filtration technology, the marque has created the cleanest micro environment available in any motor car, further complementing the sense of oasis created by the design and material substance of its interior environments.

The importance of protecting clients from harmful carbon and pollen particles, as well as viruses and bacterial contaminants, has been of the utmost importance to the marque and, since 2015, all Rolls-Royce motor cars have benefited from state-of-the-art air filtration equipment. For the new Ghost, which debuts in autumn 2020, this technology has been further developed to incorporate a full suite of hardware and software improvements, collectively known as the Micro Environment Purification System.

Highly sensitive Impurity Detection Sensors have been introduced to detect ambient air quality, automatically switching fresh air intakes to Recirculation Mode if unacceptable levels of airborne contaminants are present. This channels all cabin air through a Nanofleece filter, which is capable of removing nearly all ultra-fine particles, viruses and bacteria from the Rolls-Royce’s micro environment in less than two minutes.

Following the initial implementation of this technology, clients in future will be able to remotely pre-condition the micro environment within their Rolls-Royce via the vehicle’s app in preparation for their arrival.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce