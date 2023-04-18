Rolls-Royce celebrates China premiere of Spectre as well as stunning Bespoke creations at Auto Shanghai 2023

Designed and engineered to be a Rolls-Royce first, and an electric car second, Spectre marks the beginning of a new era for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Spectre is perhaps the most important car in our long and storied history and I am delighted to be in Shanghai for the China premiere of this fabulous car, an important step on our ambitious journey to become an all-electric brand by the end of 2030. As one of the world’s leading NEV countries, China is a key market for Spectre and I am delighted to see that our clients here share our great excitement for this car. Rolls-Royce and electric drive are a perfect fit: battery electric power offers silent propulsion, instant torque and tremendous power – just like our beloved V12. Waftability and our famous ‘magic carpet ride’ are assured.

“Our Chinese clients also truly appreciate the almost endless possibilities offered by Rolls-Royce Bespoke. Here at Auto Shanghai, we are highlighting the power and beauty of our marque’s extraordinary and special models , where rare and luxurious materials meet world-class craftsmanship in a way only Rolls-Royce can deliver . Reflecting our Chinese clients’ ever-increasing desire to commission exquisite, highly personalised motor cars, I am delighted to announce that Shanghai will this year see the opening of a Private Office, bringing the Home of Rolls-Royce to China and marking the next step in our global strategy to bring Goodwood even closer to our patrons around the world.”

Henrik Wilhelmsmeyer, Director of Sales and Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

“Spectre represents the dawn of a new design typology. This highly emotional, dramatic and progressive design marks a bold first statement for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ electric future, showcasing our commitment to innovation. With its groundbreaking ultra-luxury electric super coupé design, Spectre pays homage to Rolls-Royce heritage while embracing the advancements of modern technology. This extraordinary vehicle is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection, ensuring that every aspect of the car, from its aesthetics to its efficiency, is a true embodiment of the unparalleled Rolls-Royce experience. It is, without a doubt, a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second.”

Anders Warming, Design Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

“We are honoured to have played a significant role in Rolls-Royce achieving not only record global sales but also, more importantly, record levels of Bespoke in 2022. As we boldly embark on a transformative journey towards an all-electric future, championed by Rolls-Royce Spectre, I am confident that our discerning Chinese clientele will continue to support our success. Moreover, they will undoubtedly revel in the exceptionally high-touch encounters and authentic Rolls-Royce experiences we continue to develop. These include Rolls-Royce Whispers, the marque’s exclusive client-only application created to offer this eclectic group of people a digital world of curated luxury, and our recently updated dealer showrooms, which exude luxury and sophistication, providing our clients with an immersive and contemporary experience to view our motor cars and discuss their own Bespoke commissions.”

Leon Li, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Greater China



China Premiere For Rolls-Royce Spectre

Designed and engineered to be a Rolls-Royce first, and an electric car second, Spectre marks the beginning of a new era for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. To celebrate its China premiere, Spectre is presented at Auto Shanghai 2023 for the very first time in a two-tone Morganite with Gunmetal exterior finish, creating an exceptionally elegant aesthetic. Morganite, a colour between mauve and dark rosé, was inspired by the rare Morganite gemstone and is a new addition to the Rolls-Royce Bespoke portfolio.

Combining elegance and innovation, Spectre delights in an imposing yet effortlessly refined appearance. Creating an extraordinary sense of strength, Spectre has the widest-ever grille produced by Rolls-Royce, with a proud angle and polished stainless-steel finish. The car presents with stunning proportions, revelling in its long front bonnet and graceful silhouette with a beautiful falling fastback roofline; Spectre’s presence is further underlined by the magnificent 23-inch wheels

The excellence of the uncompromising exterior design is continued within, where Spectre’s interior sanctuary offers unrivalled luxury. Auto Shanghai marks the premiere for Spectre’s exquisite Canadel doors: the interior panel is crafted from a single sheet of wood, precisely placed at an exact 55-degree angle to evoke a sense of motion within the car. Sumptuous Grace White leather upholstery is highlighted by bold Ardent Red secondary details, creating a visually stunning hand-crafted masterpiece. The joyous interior is further enhanced by delicate Peony Pink accents on the RR monograms, contrast piping and stitching on the instrument panel. Open Pore Tudor Oak veneer panels gracefully merge into the fascia surfaces, while warmth is added to the exquisite interior design through the veneered steering wheel spokes, for an ultimate lavish touch.

To ensure the famous Rolls-Royce ‘magic carpet ride’, Spectre has undergone the most challenging testing programme ever undertaken by the marque. It was on the Côte d’Azur that Spectre’s digitally integrated evolution of the renowned Planar suspension system was finalised. Planar suspension is an orchestra of systems with precisely defined responses to driver inputs and road conditions, made possible by the latest software and hardware developments. Rolls-Royce’s hallmark experience of silence within the car is supported by the clever mounting of the battery, which enables Spectre’s perfectly smooth underfloor profile. This not only creates a low seating position and enveloping cabin but realises a secondary function for the battery – almost 700kg of sound deadening.

Exquisite Bespoke models showcase Rolls-Royce craftsmanship

Alongside Spectre’s captivating stage presence are other specially created Bespoke models, showcasing Rolls-Royce’s world-leading expertise in handcraftsmanship and luxury excellence.

Bespoke Phantom Extended

Rolls-Royce Phantom occupies an unrivalled position at the very apex of the luxury world. Presented here in extended version and designed especially for the Shanghai Auto Show, this magnificent motor car is finished in a deep Submariner Blue with the bonnet, roof and rear pillar rendered in contrasting Silver. Phantom Extended’s stunning exterior is further dramatised with a hand-painted single coachline and the Spirit of Ecstasy presented in stunning Rose Gold.

The exterior theme continues inside, with the front seats in Submariner Blue leather, accented with Rose Gold contrast stitching and ‘RR’ headrest monograms, and blue Piano Milori Sapphire Veneer throughout the cabin. Phantom Extended’s generous rear suite is rendered in Cashmere Grey with Rose Gold speaker grilles and a Bespoke Starlight Headliner that emits an atmospheric blue glow.

The unique embroidered artwork in the Gallery features an extraordinary 47,943 individual stitches and takes around six hours to handcraft. It represents an abstract interpretation of a floral theme in a precise geometric pattern.

Bespoke Black Badge Cullinan

Another exceptional model is the super-luxury SUV Black Badge Cullinan, which takes the stage in Shanghai finished in a satin Iced Burnout Grey hue, reinforcing the truth that a Black Badge motor car need not be black. In this highly Bespoke commission, the Black Badge aesthetic has been extended to the smallest details: brake callipers, bumper inserts, side trims, Spirit of Ecstasy and 22” Part-Polished Black Badge Wheels are all finished in black.

Inside, the bold splash of Peony Pink over Scivaro Grey applied throughout the cabin, including the Bespoke steering wheel, provides a daring contrast to the more understated exterior. Textured Scivaro Grey boxgrain on the fascia and Technical Carbon veneers on interior surfaces provide additional depth. Each leaf of Technical Carbon is finished with six coats of lacquer before being left to cure for 72 hours and then hand-polished to Rolls-Royce’s hallmark mirror finish – a meticulous process that takes 21 days to complete.

The boundary-pushing Black Badge attitude is further exemplified by the Bespoke Starlight Headliner which features 1,344 fibre-optic ‘stars’ emitting a pink hue, given a playful extra dimension by the inclusion of ‘shooting stars’.

Bespoke Ghost

A stunning Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost completes the lineup of beautiful and unique Rolls-Royce motor cars. Gracing the Shanghai Auto Show in a Bespoke two-tone finish that showcases the limitless Bespoke potential of its pure, minimalist design, the main body is in rich, dark Olivin, with Diamond Black contrast above, accentuated with a single hand-painted coachline in Seashell. The matching tyre pinstripe mimics the white-banded tyres beloved by the marque’s patrons in its early days, reflecting a heritage dating back more than 100 years.

Ghost’s interior features a Bespoke colour split, with the front seats in Black Leather and the rear in Seashell, with contrast stitch and piping in Iceland Moss providing a visual connection to the exterior finish. The colour split is also carried over to the Bespoke two-tone steering wheel, which features Black outer and Seashell inner leather trims. Veneers in Stained Black Ash complete the motor car’s timeless, understated aesthetic.

The boundless creativity of Rolls-Royce

Beyond the display of these magnificent models, the Rolls-Royce stand offers a range of immersive experiences designed to captivate and fascinate. The Bespoke Atelier will provide guests with a unique opportunity to explore the countless personalisation alternatives that create the Rolls-Royce experience. Meanwhile, the MUSE Rolls-Royce Art Programme has a dedicated space to highlight the brand’s support for and interest in contemporary arts, showcasing the remarkable works of the three winning artists from the recent Spirit of Ecstasy Challenge. These artistic endeavours demonstrate the brand’s commitment to fostering creativity and inspiring greatness, while connecting patrons and the public to the thriving art world.

SOURCE: Rolls-Royce