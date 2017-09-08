Rolls-Royce celebrates 2017 Goodwood revival

Rolls-Royce will celebrate the 2017 Goodwood Revival this weekend with a significant presence at the legendary motor circuit. The centrepiece will be the March Motor Works, this year renamed ‘Gordon Galleries’, echoing the shopping arcades of 1950’s central London. The Galleries include a period Rolls-Royce showroom, recapturing the sights, sounds and atmosphere of the marque’s glamorous premises in London’s West End during the same period.

Within the showroom, a stunning 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Wrath Extended Wheelbase will be displayed, with a body by Freestone & Webb. Finished in black over red, the car was first presented at the 1956 British International Motor Show at Earl’s Court, London.

Rolls-Royce will be represented on the famous motor circuit itself throughout the event by a handsome 1966 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Touring Limousine (PV 23 design), with a body by coachbuilder James Young. Finished in ivory over black and one of very few made with Hooper rear windows, this splendid touring limousine will form part of the Course Director’s entourage giving invited guests an opportunity to experience the marque’s legendary ‘magic carpet ride’ for themselves, in period luxury, if only marginally disturbed by the ticking of the original mechanical clock!

An exclusive fleet of contemporary Rolls-Royce motor cars will also be evident in the Goodwood area during the Revival weekend with invited VIP guests being conveyed in luxury from the Company’s manufacturing plant and head office on the South-Eastern corner of the Goodwood Estate.

