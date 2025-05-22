Rolls-Royce Auckland launches a bold new era of bespoke luxury with new showroom

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Auckland has officially opened the doors to its newly redesigned showroom in Newmarket – the only authorised Rolls-Royce dealership in New Zealand – unveiling the space alongside the national debut of two of the marque’s most exclusive models: Ghost Series II and Black Badge Spectre

“It is with immense pride that we unveil our new Auckland showroom, a space that embodies the quiet confidence, exceptional craft, and personal attention that define Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Here, clients are welcomed into a highly contemporary, immersive environment – one that reflects our status as a true House of Luxury. This achievement is a testament to our dedicated dealer partner, whose passion and commitment have brought our philosophy to life for the New Zealand community. We look forward to shaping extraordinary journeys for our clients, beginning from the moment they step through our doors.”

Irene Nikkein, Regional Director Asia-Pacific, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

“After extensive redesign and redevelopment, I am delighted to announce that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Auckland has now reopened its doors. As the only Rolls-Royce dealership in New Zealand, the new Auckland showroom is a momentous milestone for us. This new space is the perfect embodiment of the brand, providing the perfect platform to inspire our clients to create truly bespoke, one-of-a-kind motor cars. From a multi-media curtain of ‘dancing’ kinetic lights to a unique ‘cabinet of curiosities’ showcasing New Zealand art and culture, a visit here is designed to be an engaging experience for customers where they can experience the very best of the Rolls-Royce brand.”

Jonny Highton, Dealer Principal, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Auckland

The three-car showroom showcasing Rolls-Royce’s highly contemporary visual identity forms an integral part of the marque’s global initiative. Crafted to captivate a younger, self-made, and uniquely individual clientele, the new visual identity delivers an immersive experience within an inviting atmosphere, where clients are invited to explore and appreciate the marque’s exquisite motor cars.

From the very first step inside the showroom, clients are enveloped in an immersive experience. The entrance is artfully inspired by Rolls-Royce’s iconic Pantheon grille and offers an elegant and discreet preview of the extraordinary world within. Crowning the doorway, the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy beckons discerning clients into a showroom where cutting-edge luxury seamlessly intertwines with the marque’s storied heritage, inviting guests to discover the timeless allure and innovation that defines Rolls-Royce.

At the heart of the new showroom resides the Bespoke Commissioning Atelier – a centrepiece designed to immerse clients in the artistry and allure of Rolls-Royce. The new Bespoke Commissioning Atelier allows clients to explore the brand’s full range of personalisation, from rare wood veneers to embroidery threads. The experience is enhanced by a Cabinet of Curiosities – a curated showcase of New Zealand art and design that inspires creativity and honours local culture.

A Rolls-Royce represents refined luxury, timeless design, and meticulous craftsmanship. The redesigned Auckland showroom reflects the dealership’s continued commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience in a contemporary setting.

To mark the occasion, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Auckland debuted two of its most coveted models: Ghost Series II and Black Badge Spectre, which made their New Zealand debut, reinforcing the showroom’s status as the country’s premier destination for the most discerning clientele who demand nothing but the extraordinary.

