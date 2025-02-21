Rolls-Royce announces Global Dealer Awards

The winners of the global awards for outstanding achievement in 2024 acknowledge and celebrate the individual dealers partners in a range of categories connected to business objectives, brand communications and client service

Our dealer partners are the face and voice of the Rolls-Royce marque to our clients worldwide. The global success of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a testament to their incredible level of dedication to offering an exceptional client experience, built on local knowledge and insights, as well as deeply personalised individual client engagement. These awards recognise some truly outstanding contributions to excellence shown across the world last year. My sincere thanks and compliments to all our worthy winners.”

Julian Jenkins, Director of Sales & Brand, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Global Dealer Awards acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding performance of individual dealers partners in a range of categories connected to business objectives, brand communications and client service. They are complemented by a range of regional awards.

The winners of the global awards for outstanding achievement in 2024 are:

Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai Sales Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Geneva Ownership Services Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai Client Engagement Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Riyadh Bespoke Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Yokohama Provenance Dealer of the Year: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Manchester

Rolls-Royce motor cars are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide through a global network of dealerships. In 2024, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reaffirmed its position as an authentic luxury house by crafting the most complex, personal, and valuable motor cars in its history, with the average value of Bespoke commissions in each handcrafted motor car 10 per cent higher than it was in the previous year. This growing client demand for increasingly complex Bespoke personalisation of its motor cars has led Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to commit a landmark investment exceeding £300m to expand its manufacturing facility at Goodwood. This extension will provide additional capacity for the intricate, high-value Bespoke and Coachbuild projects sought by clients who view luxury as a deeply personal expression of their individuality.

