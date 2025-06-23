ROHM’s SiC MOSFET adopted for mass production in Toyota bZ5 for the Chinese market

ROHM's fourth generation SiC MOSFET bare chip has been adopted in the traction inverter of Toyota bZ5 for the Chinese market

The power module equipped with ROHM Co., Ltd.’s fourth generation SiC MOSFET bare chip has been adopted in the traction inverter of Toyota Motor Corporation’s (hereinafter “Toyota”) new crossover BEV “bZ5” for the Chinese market.

The “bZ5” is a crossover-type BEV jointly developed by Toyota, BYD TOYOTA EV TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “BTET”), FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (hereinafter “FAW Toyota”), etc., and was launched by FAW Toyota in June 2025.

The power module adopted this time has started mass production shipments from HAIMOSIC (SHANGHAI) Co., Ltd., a joint venture between ROHM and Zhenghai Group. ROHM’s power solutions centred on SiC MOSFETs contribute to the extended range and enhanced performance of the new BEV.

ROHM aims to complete the construction of the production line for the next-generation fifth generation SiC MOSFET by 2025, and is also accelerating the market introduction plans for the sixth and seventh generations, focusing on the development of SiC power devices. ROHM will continue to work on improving device performance and production efficiency, and strengthen the system to provide SiC in various forms such as bare chips, discrete components, and modules, promoting the spread of SiC and contributing to the creation of a sustainable mobility society.

SOURCE: ROHM