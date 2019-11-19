ROHM presents new 200V Ultra-low IR Schottky Barrier Diodes

ROHM today announced the availability of 200V ultra-low IR Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBD) optimized for automotive applications including powertrains and xEVs. The RBxx8BM/NS200 expands on the RBxx8 lineup of SBDs enabling high temperature operation that have already been proven in the automotive market in Japan. This new series offers ultra-low leakage current (IR) characteristics to achieve high withstand voltage of 200V. Replacing Fast Recovery Diodes (FRD) and rectifier diodes typically used in vehicle systems with ROHM’s new SBDs make it possible to improve forward voltage (VF) characteristics significantly (11% lower than conventional FRDs). This reduces application power losses and allows smaller package designs by reducing heat generation, contributing to greater space savings.

In recent years, the technological trend in Drive Systems for 48V mild hybrids is mechanical integration, in which the motor and peripheral circuits are combined into a single module. This demands high efficiency and high voltage SBDs capable of stable operation at high temperatures. At the same time, higher voltage SBDs are required in systems utilizing conventional 150V components to increase functionality and reliability.

ROHM has been offering the RBxx8 lineup of ultra-low IR SBDs that withstand up to 150V compatible with high temperature automotive environments. This latest series adds 200V models to meet the new automotive requirements. ROHM will continue to enhance its lineup and contribute to lower power consumption and greater space savings in a wide range of applications in the industrial and automotive fields.

