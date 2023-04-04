ROHM presents high-performance solutions for the e-mobility sector, energy conversion and beyond

At PCIM Europe, the leading trade fair for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion and Energy Management in Nuremberg, Germany (May 9th to 11th), ROHM Semiconductor will showcase its new power semiconductors that advance sustainable technologies – including high-performance solutions for the e-mobility sector and beyond

At PCIM Europe, the leading trade fair for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion and Energy Management in Nuremberg, Germany (May 9th to 11th), ROHM Semiconductor will showcase its new power semiconductors that advance sustainable technologies – including high-performance solutions for the e-mobility sector and beyond.

The importance of semiconductor and electronic components – ROHM’s core products – is increasing, especially with regards to achieving a decarbonized society, which is a pressing issue to secure the future for the generations to come. At PCIM, ROHM presents cutting-edge solutions for the key technologies of our time – revolving around energy-saving, miniaturization, functional safety, innovation, and sustainability. Under its statement “Powering up with ROHM” the company demonstrates how it solves social and ecological challenges through its high-quality technologies.

ROHM’s cutting-edge SiC MOSFET technology realized industry-leading low ON resistance, minimizing switching losses and supporting 15V and 18V gate-source voltage. It contributes to dramatic miniaturization and low power consumption in various applications including automotive inverters and various switching power supplies. New molded SiC power modules: ROHM expands its package portfolio with “HSDIP20” and “DOT247”, installing the latest 4th Gen. SiC MOSFET 750V and 1200V devices in different RDS_on. Both achieve up to 30kW power application depending on their conditions.

BM2SC12xFP2-LBZ series is a quasi-resonant AC/DC converter that provides an optimum system for all products that have an electrical outlet. • 150V GaN HEMT: ROHM’s 150V GaN HEMT GNE10xxTB are optimized for power supply circuits in industrial and communication equipment for industry highest (8V) gate breakdown voltage technology.

On top, ROHM will exhibit enhancements to its IGBT and GaN product portfolio at the PCIM 2023 fair.

ROHM representatives will participate in panel discussions, conference presentations and hold presentations at ROHM booth. Additionally, ROHM’s experts will hold poster sessions at PCIM Europe conference.

SOURCE: ROHM