ROHM: new high accuracy current sense amps compatible with both negative and high voltages

ROHM has developed a new lineup of high accuracy current sense amps qualified under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard

ROHM has developed a new lineup of high accuracy current sense amps – the BD1423xFVJ-C and the BD1422xG-C. They are qualified under the AEC-Q100 automotive reliability standard. The BD1423xFVJ-C series, offered in the TSSOP-B8J package, supports input voltages up to +80V, making it ideal for high-voltage environments such as 48V DC-DC converters, redundant power supplies, auxiliary batteries, and electric compressors. The series includes three models with different gain settings: BD14230FVJ-C, BD14231FVJ-C and BD14232FVJ-C.

For lower voltage use cases, the BD1422xG-C, available in the compact SSOP6 package, supports input voltages up to +40V. This makes them suitable for automotive applications requiring space-saving designs, such as current monitoring and protection (overcurrent) in 5V/12V power supply networks used in body and drivetrain domains. Like its high-voltage counterpart, this series also consists of three different gain options: BD14220G-C, BD14221G-C and BD14222G-C.

In recent years, alongside conventional 5V/12V power supplies, the automotive market has seen a growing adoption of 48V systems fuelled by the rising popularity of electric vehicles. Furthermore, as vehicle functionality becomes more advanced, the need for precise monitoring and control across a wide range of applications continues to increase, placing a greater importance on high-accuracy current sensing.

A current sense amp indirectly measures the current flowing through a circuit by amplifying the minuscule voltage drop across a shunt resistor. The amplified signal is then sent to an ADC or comparator for system control and monitoring. ROHM’s automotive-grade current sense amps meet market demands by leveraging proven analog expertise. This enables high-accuracy current sensing with compatibility for both negative and high voltage environments, contributing to improved safety and reliability in automotive applications, particularly electric vehicles.

These new products achieve greater space efficiency by integrating most of current sensing circuitry, typically comprised of an operational amplifier and discrete components, into a single package. As a result, current detection is possible by simply connecting a shunt resistor. The devices also feature a two-stage amplifier configuration, consisting of a chopper amplifier at the input and an auto-zero amplifier at the output. Internal resistor matching for gain setting ensures stable, accurate current sensing (±1%) while minimising the effects of temperature variations.

Furthermore, current detection accuracy is maintained even when an external RC filter circuit added for noise suppression, significantly reducing design complexity and development time. Additional features include -14V negative voltage tolerance that supports back electromotive force, reverse connection, and negative voltage input.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to deliver optimal solutions that contribute to higher precision and enhanced reliability in automotive equipment.

SOURCE: ROHM