Rohm at PCIM Europe 2025: Powerful highlights for e-mobility and industrial applications

From May 6th to 8th Rohm will exhibit at the PCIM Expo & Conference, the leading international event for Power Electronics, Intelligent Motion, Renewable Energy and Energy Management, taking place in Nuremberg. On its booth 304 in hall 9, Rohm will showcase reference projects with renowned partners and present the evolution of its package designs and evaluation boards.

“PCIM 2025 in Nuremberg is the meeting place for innovation and progress in power electronics. This is where the brightest minds in the industry come together to shape the future of e-mobility and industrial applications. We will be presenting great customer applications to showcase the possibilities offered by our products in the best possible way. Whether in the PV industry or e-mobility sectors – we are involved and would like to talk to our customers on site about the key projects of the future,” says Wolfram Harnack, President at Rohm Semiconductor Europe.

For automotive applications , Rohm will exhibit an inverter unit utilizing the TRCDRIVE pack™ that consists of a 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module. Valeo and Rohm have been collaborating since 2022, initially focusing on technical exchange to enhance the performance and efficiency of motor inverters, a key component in the propulsion systems of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

Power solutions for on-board chargers (OBCs), essential for e-mobility applications, will also be on the booth. Rohm will showcase the new EcoSiC™ molded power modules suitable for OBCs, along with OBC applications adopting Rohm’s power semiconductor devices.

Rohm’s Power Eco Family products : Rohm has grouped the four product lines of power semiconductors under the brand concept “Power Eco Family” and is contributing to the development of a sustainable ecosystem through improved application performance. We will show featured solutions and case studies at the booth.

In this context, one application example is the new GaN Lineup: Rohm’s EcoGaN™ series of 650V GaN HEMTs in the TOLL package has been adopted for AI server power supplies by Murata Power Solutions, a subsidiary of the Murata Manufacturing Group and a leading supplier of electronic components, batteries and power supplies in Japan. Integrating Rohm’s GaN HEMTs, which combine low loss operation with high-speed switching performance, in Murata Power Solutions’ 5.5kW AI server power supply unit achieves greater efficiency and miniaturization.

The details of the Power Eco Family are as follows.

EcoSiC™ is a brand of devices leveraging silicon carbide which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon.

EcoGaN™ comprises compact, energy-efficient devices that utilize the low ON resistance, high-speed switching characteristics of GaN to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

EcoIGBT™ is Rohm’s brand of IGBTs consisting of both devices and modules designed to meet the needs of high-voltage applications in the power device field.

EcoMOS™ is Rohm’s brand of silicon power MOSFETs designed for energy-efficient applications in the power device sector.

During the fair, Rohm’s power experts will participate in several panel discussions and conference presentations. Additionally, they will hold poster sessions at the PCIM Europe 2025 conference.

*EcoSiC™, EcoGaN™, EcoIGBT™, EcoMOS™ and TRCDRIVE pack™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Rohm Co., Ltd.

SOURCE: Rohm