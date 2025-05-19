Rocsys and Einride collaborate to enable hands-free charging for autonomous

Rocsys and Einride successfully demonstrated hands-free charging of an autonomous electric freight vehicle at AstaZero, showcasing seamless integration into fully automated logistics operations

Rocsys, the global leader in hands-free charging solutions, has collaborated with freight technology company Einride, to demonstrate fully autonomous logistics. The collaboration highlights Rocsys’ hands-free charging of Einride’s autonomous electric vehicle, showcasing the seamless integration of end-to-end automated operations.

The demonstration was part of the MODI project, co-financed by the European Union and took place at AstaZero AB, a fully owned subsidiary of RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, the world’s first full-scale independent test environment for automated transport systems. AstaZero Proving Ground provides an ideal setting for this test, exclusively focusing on autonomous vehicle technology.

The successful deployment of Rocsys’ hands-free charging solution for Einride’s autonomous electric vehicle at AstaZero Proving Ground, marks a key milestone on the journey to transform logistics at scale, making it safer, more efficient and sustainable than ever before. As autonomous electric freight vehicles scale up, seamless charging ensures continuous and efficient operations. Rocsys enables vehicles to autonomously recharge without manual intervention, unlocking true end-to-end automation in logistics. The company supports open standards, ensuring compatibility with multi-brand vehicle fleets across diverse sectors, enabling 24/7 hands-free charging of vehicles. The hands-free charging solution also reduces reliance on manual processes, enhances worker safety by minimizing human exposure, and paves the way for fully autonomous vehicle operations. Combined with the Rocsys Portal, a monitoring and control platform, it offers seamless oversight and full control over the charging process. By integrating and testing hands-free charging for autonomous electric freight vehicles, Rocsys and Einride reinforce their commitment to advancing sustainable and automated logistics.

Crijn Bouman, CEO and Co-Founder of Rocsys said: “The future of mobility is autonomous, which can only be achieved thanks to projects like this one. We are excited to have collaborated with Einride to showcase end-to-end hands-free solutions within the logistics industry, proving how automation can transform the industry.”

“We are convinced that autonomous technology can transform logistics at scale. Therefore, we are collaborating with the best-in-class suppliers and operators to explore how we can make logistics safer, more efficient and sustainable than ever before, powering the development of technological innovation”, says Pia Wijk, project manager at Einride.

The demonstration highlights the feasibility and reliability of autonomous charging, further accelerating the adoption of hands-free solutions in large-scale autonomous freight operations. Together, Rocsys and Einride engage with a valuable network of industry partners invested in autonomous mobility solutions and prove that autonomous mobility and charging technology are ready for large-scale deployment in sustainable freight transport.

SOURCE: Rocsys