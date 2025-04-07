Robust, powerful – and now also all-electric: Mercedes-Benz Trucks presents the new eArocs 400 at bauma 2025

Start of Sales planned for 1st quarter of 2026

Resilient, powerful and efficient even under demanding operating conditions, both off-road and on the road: With these properties, the Arocs from Mercedes-Benz Trucks has been one of the most important players in construction haulage for years. Now there’s another attribute, because with the new eArocs 400 the first battery-electric variant of the tried-and-tested workhorse from Mercedes-Benz Trucks is now available. The locally CO2 -free and low-noise electric truck will celebrate its world premiere at this year’s bauma in Munich from 7 to 13 April. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is once again highlighting the innovations the company is using to drive forward the transformation to CO2-neutral drives on the vehicle side and how these solutions also benefit the construction industry.

A small series of 150 vehicles per year is currently planned for the eArocs 400 for selected EU30 markets. The vehicle will initially be available as a 32- and 41-ton variant in the 8×4 axle configuration with four different wheelbases and can be built as a concrete mixer or construction tipper. It thus covers essential applications for street-oriented construction transport. Thanks to its local CO2 neutrality during driving, the eArocs 400 can enter low- and zero-emission zones in inner-city areas and is also suitable for noise-sensitive environments such as residential areas, the environment of hospitals, schools and kindergartens as well as for night-time construction sites due to its low noise emissions. The Start of Sales is scheduled for the 1st quarter of 2026, the first delivery in the 3rd quarter of 2026.

Achim Puchert, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “With the new eArocs 400, we are now also bringing electrification to the construction industry, which is particularly important for our economy and society. Following the distribution and long-haul transport, we are continuing to expand our product range of battery-electric trucks. Now, it is crucial that policymakers promote the development of the charging infrastructure and create the necessary framework conditions for the economic operation of these vehicles.”

Stina Fagerman, Head of Marketing, Sales and Services at Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “The eArocs 400 drives locally CO2 -free and is at the same time as powerful and robust as our customers are used to from the conventionally powered Arocs. Its range is designed to cover essential applications for street-oriented construction haulage. Thanks to its battery drive, it is therefore particularly suitable for use in restricted or noise-sensitive environments such as inner cities or residential areas.”

Powerful electric drive and sufficient range for daily requirements

For the new eArocs 400, Mercedes-Benz Trucks is adopting essential components from the eActros 600. In addition to the front box and the power take-off (PTO), this also includes the batteries based on lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP). These batteries feature in particular a high durability and a particularly high usable battery capacity.

Due to its significantly higher efficiency, the eArocs 400 is at least 50 percent more energy-efficient than a comparable diesel truck. It has an on-board electrical system voltage of 800 volts and two battery packs with an installed battery capacity of 414 kWh located in the battery tower directly behind the driver’s cab. The range as a concrete mixer is up to 200 kilometers[1] without intermediate charging. Customers typically drive in single-shift operation, cover average daily routes of less than 100 kilometers and travel almost exclusively on paved roads. This makes the e-truck predestined for this application. With the construction tipper variant, the range increases to up to 240 kilometers[2] without intermediate charging. The eArocs 400 can be charged with up to 400 kW via the standard CCS2 charging socket mounted on both sides of the vehicle. The two battery packs need approximately 45 minutes to charge from 20 to 80 percent.[3]

The eArocs 400 is fitted with a powerful central engine with a 3-speed transmission and a continuous power of 380 kW and a peak performance of 450 kW. In combination with this technical powertrain solution, the tried-and-tested planetary axles of the Arocs can be used to continue to offer the ground clearance and off-road capability required for construction site deployment. The electric powertrain is integrated into the vehicle produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Wörth by the Paul Group based in Vilshofen on the Danube.

Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2 with speech control

The Multimedia Cockpit Interactive 2, which is also installed in the eArocs 400, among other things, proves to be very helpful in everyday work, making the vehicle even more networked and better for daily construction site use. The 12-inch instrument display and improved touchscreen ensure intuitive operation – even on rough terrain. Another plus: Many functions can now be activated safely and quickly via speech control. The new Favorites menu also allows direct access to construction-specific functions such as power take-offs.

Attentive assistants on board

A key priority for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, especially in construction transport, is ensuring that drivers remain safe – both on the construction site and en route. To this end, the safety assistance systems installed[4] in the eArocs 400, such as Active Brake Assist 6, Active Sideguard Assist 2 and Front Guard Assist, enable drivers to detect hazards in good time, brake in good time and maintain an overview of the traffic situation. These electronic aids are particularly useful in mitigating the risks of inattentiveness caused by fatigue, stress, or distraction, reducing the chances of serious consequences for all involved. The systems not only comply with the standards of the General Safety Regulation (GSR) issued by the EU, which have been in force since 2022 and 2024 respectively, but in some cases exceed them in scope.

Robust components and efficient bodies

Both inside and out, the eArocs 400 is precisely tailored to the day-to-day requirements of street-oriented construction applications. This is clearly visible on components such as the tandem drive axles with hypoid or planetary axles, the sturdy vehicle frame, the steel suspension at the front and rear, the 3-part bumper with steel corners, the metal stone guard for the headlamps, the folding underride guard and the off-road tail lights in metal holder with grille. The M cab with easy-care interior, extra stowage space and optional bunk is fully galvanized and also guarantees maximum body length with maximum maneuverability.

As far as the bodies are concerned, at this year’s bauma, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will be presenting an eArocs 400 with the HTM 905 mixer body in the “lightweight” design from Liebherr with hydraulic drum drive at its own trade fair stand. The HTM 905 with a nominal filling of 9 cubic meters is part of the company’s current generation of concrete mixers, which have been specially developed with greater profitability, improved ergonomics and easier cleaning in mind. The hydraulic pump of the concrete mixer draws its energy from the high-voltage batteries of the eArocs 400, while the PTO installed in the eTruck converts the electrical into hydraulic energy.

A variant of the eArocs 400 with an all-electric mixing drum will also be on display at bauma. CIFA’s parent company Zoomlion will be presenting the Mercedes-Benz eArocs 400 with the E10 mixer from the ENERGYA series with a nominal volume of 10 cubic meters and a permissible gross vehicle weight of up to 44 tons on the open grounds of the trade fair.

In addition to this variant shown, the eArocs 400 can also be operated with a fully integrated electric mixer solution via the vehicle battery. You can also find out more about using the eArocs 400 with a Meiller tipping body at the bauma trade fair stand of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

[1] The range was determined under specific boundary conditions based on internal simulations with an 8×4 concrete mixer with 32 t permissible gross vehicle weight in an 8-hour concrete mixer operation at an ambient temperature of 20°C and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400 due to numerous factors such as topography, weather conditions, speed, preconditioning, auxiliary consumers, individual vehicle configuration and driving style.

[2] The range was determined under specific boundary conditions based on internal simulations with an 8×4 construction tipper with 32 t permissible gross vehicle weight in an 8-hour vehicle operation at an ambient temperature of 20° C and may deviate from the values determined in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/2400 due to numerous factors such as topography, weather conditions, speed, preconditioning, auxiliary consumers, individual vehicle configuration and driving style.

[3] Based on internally determined empirical values under optimum conditions, including an ambient temperature of 20°C at a conventional DC rapid charging station with a charging current of 500 A..

[4] With all these assistance systems, Mercedes-Benz Trucks aims to provide the driver with the best possible support when driving the vehicle within the system limits. However, the driver remains fully responsible for driving the vehicle safely at all times, as is also required by law.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck