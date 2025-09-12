RoboSense LiDARs Supported on NVIDIA DRIVE Platform, Accelerates the Advancement of Autonomous Driving Technologies

“The automotive industry is undergoing an unprecedented wave of transformation. We are delighted to join the NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem to accelerate breakthroughs and upgrades across the global automotive sector. Our mass-producible, automotive-grade, high-performance digital LiDAR, when combined with NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX, offers leading global automakers a choice for both mainstream and next-generation autonomous driving systems,” said Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense. “This integration will help drive comprehensive upgrades in autonomous driving technologies, enabling wider-scale commercialization of Robotaxi and intelligent vehicles, and ushering in a safer, more intelligent mobility era.”

With the rapid evolution of the automotive industry, autonomous driving is progressing from L2 to L3/L4. This shift not only requires sensors with higher performance and reliability but also demands AI computing platforms offer greater processing capacity. The deep integration of the two has become a core trend in building more powerful autonomous driving systems.

RoboSense is the industry’s only company to mass-produce a digital main LiDAR with more than 500-beam (EM4) and a fully solid-state blind-spot LiDAR (E1). These products deliver industry-leading advantages and are already demonstrating strong momentum in intelligent vehicles and Robotaxi applications. In automotive deployment, the EM4 leverages an integrated SPAD-SoC and VCSEL chip to deliver unmatched performance and will enter mass production in Q3 2025. Meanwhile, for Robotaxi applications, the EM4+E1 dual-LiDAR solution ensures both long-range precise perception and near-field blind-spot elimination, making it the preferred choice for many leading players.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX efficiently processes data from LiDAR, cameras, millimeter-wave radar, and other sensors, using advanced AI algorithms to achieve robust perception and real-time decision-making. As a result, developers can greatly simplify prototype development, simulation, and validation of autonomous systems, ensuring fast integration into intelligent vehicles with scalable performance expansion as needed.

RoboSense’s digital LiDARs can serve as a sensing component, enabling the processing of driving data and supporting more efficient and precise environmental perception. Multiple automakers and partners are adopting RoboSense’s EM4 or “EM4+E1” LiDAR, according to their specific needs, for use in next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle products. Several next-generation models have already launched. For example, the Zeekr 9X integrates RoboSense’s 520-beam LiDAR in its ADAS solution, while the new-generation IM LS6 integrates RoboSense’s 520-beam LiDAR.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (2498.HK), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotics technology company that supplies core components and solutions for the robotics market, committed to “Become the global leader in robotics technology platforms.” Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company has offices in Shanghai, Suzhou, and Hong Kong; Stuttgart in Germany; Detroit and Silicon Valley in the United States.

SOURCE: PRNewsWire