Robert Kleinbaum, GM Technical Fellow, Senior Delivery Lead, Advanced Analytics, GM IT, General Motors confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that Robert Kleinbaum, GM Technical Fellow, Senior Delivery Lead, Advanced Analytics, GM IT at General Motors, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

Robert will participate in the following panel discussion:

What is the future of mobility?

The global automotive industry has entered a period of change not seen since the invention of the automobile. Four technology-driven trends – Connected, Autonomous, Shared, Electric (CASE) – look set to revolutionise the way people and goods move.

What will the mobility landscape look like in 2030 and 2050?

What are the key drivers of change?

What factors will limit the market and how can they be overcome?

How will future mobility differ in the various regions of the world?

Will the tech giants and new entrants dominate, or can the established automakers and their suppliers adapt and prosper?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

