Robert De Niro fronts Pan-European campaign – to promote the all-new Kia e-Niro

Kia Motors launches a new pan-European advertising campaign for the all-new Kia e-Niro electric crossover – fronted by Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro.

As an ambassador for Kia’s new electric car, De Niro will highlight the e-Niro’s ability to eliminate barriers to electric vehicle ownership with a series of TV, print and digital advertisements.

Kia’s partnership with De Niro will draw on the actor’s inimitable character and sense of humour to draw attention to the e-Niro’s numerous benefits – its long 301-mile electric driving range, high-tech infotainment features, energy harvesting technologies, and unique crossover design.

Artur Martins, Vice President for Marketing and Product Planning at Kia Motors Europe, comments: “The communication plan for the e-Niro will be as special as the car itself. These advertisements will draw on Robert De Niro’s unique ability to entertain, as he educates drivers about the e-Niro – a car that breaks down many of the obstacles to electric vehicle ownership in a way that few others have.”

Developed by Kia Motors Europe and Innocean Worldwide Europe, the pan-European e-Niro advertising campaign starring Robert De Niro commences in November.

Kia e-Niro revealed in European specification today at the Paris Motor Show

Kia’s first fully-electric crossover utility vehicle, the e-Niro is revealed in European specification today at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. With a driving range of up to 301 miles (485 kilometres)* on a single charge – and up to 382 miles (615 kilometres) in the city** – Kia’s first fully-electric crossover utility vehicle will be one of the most capable cars on the road when European sales commence at the end of 2018.

The e-Niro offers greater driving range than many petrol cars (and even a number of significantly more expensive electric cars) from its zero-emissions powertrain. Its unique combination of style and practicality is also matched by Kia’s unrivalled 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The e-Niro is available with a long-range, high-capacity 64 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery, as well as a 39.2 kWh power pack, which offers drivers up to 193 miles (312 km) of zero-emissions motoring on a full charge. Plugged into a 100 kW fast charger, it takes only 54 minutes to recharge the e-Niro’s 64 kWh battery to 80 per cent.

The e-Niro joins existing Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid variants of the Niro – of which more than 200,000 have sold globally since its introduction in 2016. To date, Europe has accounted for more than 65,000 sales of the hybrid crossover.

The e-Niro will be covered by Kia’s industry-leading 7-Year, 100,000-mile warranty as standard. The warranty also covers the battery pack and electric motor.

SOURCE: Kia