Robert Breschkow named SEAT France new Managing Director

Robert Breschkow has been appointed as the new Managing Director of SEAT France. He is a manager with 17 years of experience in the automotive industry at international levels, and from December 2016 he has been SEAT’s Head of Sales for Central & North Europe.

The new director will report to Wayne Griffiths, in his functions as SEAT Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing. He will also be member of the Management Committee of Volkswagen Group France, reporting directly to its CEO, Thierry Lespiaucq. Breschkow takes over from Sébastien Guigues, who is leaving the company on his own request. SEAT thanks him for his personal contribution over the years spent with the company.

As Head of Sales for Central & North Europe, Robert Breschkow oversaw fundamental markets such as Germany and France among others in Europe, the most important area for the company. Under his leadership and in collaboration with the local teams in the markets, the company’s sales in the region grew by 50% since 2016, and registered record sales in various countries including Germany and Austria. He has also fostered the launch of SEAT in Norway, with an innovative business model based on new digital sales formats. From now on, Robert Breschkow will boost SEAT’s growth path in France and continue with the introduction of CUPRA, focusing on the launch of five electric and plug-in hybrid models until 2021.

SEAT President Wayne Griffiths highlighted: “Robert Breschkow is one of the most talented managers in sales and marketing, who strongly contributed to SEAT reaching its best results. Thanks to the successful growth plan implemented during the time he was responsible for the region, sales in France grew by 80% between 2016 and 2019. I fully trust him to foster SEAT and CUPRA’s expansion in the market, the fourth most important for the company in terms of sales, and one of the most competitive in Europe.”

Robert Breschkow holds a double Bachelor of Science degree in International Management from the Reims Management School (France) and the European School of Business in Reutlingen (Germany). He is German and speaks English, French and Spanish fluently. He started his career in the Volkswagen Group in 2003 in the International Fleet Sales department of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. In 2005 he joined Audi where he held different positions, starting as Sales Manager for South Africa and later Spain, before moving to the United Kingdom as Audi’s Product Marketing Manager. In 2013 he was appointed Head of Sales Management for the compact urban segment in the German market, a position he occupied until he joined SEAT in late 2016.

SOURCE: SEAT