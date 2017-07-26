Robert Bosch venture capital invests in iguazio

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the corporate venture capital company of the Bosch Group, has completed an investment in iguazio. The Herzliya, Israel, based company accelerates the digital transformation of enterprises and simplifies real-time analytics at the edge, on-premises and in hybrid environments, complementing the offering of leading cloud providers. The USD 33m investment round was led by Pitango Venture Capital. Additional funds came from Verizon Ventures and CME Group, as well as, the company’s existing investors, Magma Venture Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital. This new financing round brings the company’s total investment to $48 million.

Automotive and industrial applications

Founded in 2014, the iguazio Continuous Analytics Data Platform has fundamentally redesigned the entire data stack to accelerate performance in big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-native applications. “Automotive and industrial companies require real-time analytics closer to the edge,” says Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director and co-head of RBVC.

“ iguazio’s platform is the missing link between on-prem servers and leading cloud providers, effectively complementing existing cloud solutions. It provides a distributed cloud near the edge for the greater simplicity, performance, security and agility required by next generation applications. ”

Dr. Ingo Ramesohl, Managing Director and co-head of RBVC

Extension of RBVC portfolio in Israel

“The investment in iguazio extends the RBVC investment portfolio in Israel including companies, such as, Seematics, Unispectral, CropX, Cheetah Medical, and Utilight.” said Gad Toren, Investment Partner at RBVC. iguazio will use this new round to fund the company’s rapid global expansion.

Start-ups interested in getting in contact with Robert Bosch Venture Capital can find more information at www.rbvc.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.