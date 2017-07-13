Road to 2021: Hyundai Motor Europe’s four strategic cornerstones for growth

Hyundai Motor will be launching 30 new models and derivatives over the next five years in Europe, in order to increase the brand’s presence in the relevant market segments. Along with the unveiling of the latest models of the Hyundai i30 range, the i30 N and i30 Fastback, the company is introducing its latest strategic approach.

“To become number one Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021, we have defined four strategic cornerstones, each grounded on our customers’ needs and expectations,” says Thomas Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “Our objective is to “democratise” new technologies and to make our customers’ lives easier at every stage. We are already the number one car brand in terms of customer satisfaction in both sales and service in Europe, but we are progressing at great speed: By expanding our strong product line-up, combined with our digital and intelligent services, we will create a completely new customer experience and attract new customer groups.”

Hyundai Motor’s four cornerstones for implementing the new strategic platform focus on DNA models, future mobility, the SUV range and performance & emotion.

DNA of the brand: the i-models as a foundation for Hyundai’s success in Europe

Hyundai Motor’s DNA cars are the models of the i-range. They represent the core of the Hyundai brand in Europe and continue to be the foundation of the brand’s success in the region. With more than 55 percent of sales in Europe in 2016, the current i10, i20, i30 and i40 models are important sales drivers and a guarantee of quality and reliability. The New Generation i30 makes the latest safety and connectivity features accessible to everyone.

Future mobility: a technology-driven and innovative approach in order to stay ahead

Today, Hyundai Motor is the car manufacturer offering the broadest range of powertrains. To strengthen this first-mover position in the segment of eco-mobility and also the company’s leadership in Fuel Cell technology, the brand is globally launching 14 new eco models, including five hybrids, four plug-in hybrids, four pure electric and one fuel-cell electric vehicles between now and 2020. With further investments into future mobility concepts, such as autonomous driving, car sharing initiatives, connected car platforms and last-mile mobility, Hyundai Motor will make future technology accessible for everyone.

The SUV range: premium products in the fastest-growing market segment

With the expansion of its SUV line-up, Hyundai Motor will be making the brand even more desirable and attractive to new customers. Hyundai Motor’s strong SUV base began with the introduction of the Santa Fe in 2001. Since then, the SUV line-up has gained both credibility and a significant market share, with more than 1.4 million sales in Europe. A powerful driver is the Hyundai Tucson. Since its launch in 2015, the C-SUV has advanced to become Hyundai’s fastest-selling model in Europe, with over 250,000 units sold by mid-2017. With the All-New Kona, Hyundai is about to enter Europe’s fastest-growing B-SUV segment. An electric-only version will be presented in 2018.

Performance & emotion: Hyundai N and motor sport

When Hyundai Motor entered the motor sport scene with its WRC entry in 2014, it quickly established itself among the top teams. The motor sport experience formed the foundation for Hyundai’s N sub-brand and its All-New i30 N, the company’s first high-performance car. The Hyundai N model delivers maximum driving enjoyment in everyday life. The i30 N provides outstanding performance in cornering, is capable of racetrack driving and offers balanced driving modes, depending of the driver’s preferences and the road conditions. The N logo symbolises a chicane, the ultimate corner where the i30 N has been tested thoroughly.

These four cornerstones form the basis of Hyundai Motor’s Road to 2021 with the aim of becoming number one Asian car brand in Europe by 2021. To achieve this goal, the company is concentrating on its firmly established customer relations: By constantly interacting with consumers and factoring in their requirements at all levels, Hyundai Motor is strengthening its position as a lifelong mobility partner.

