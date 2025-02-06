Rizon hands over its first all-electric dump truck in Canada

Rizon Canada hands over first e18L truck with a dump body to Villamar Construction in Victoria, British Columbia

Rizon, Daimler Truck’s newest brand of all-electric vehicles, announced its first official handover in Canada, an 18,850 GVW e18L fitted with a dump body, to Villamar Construction in Victoria, British Columbia. The unit will be integrated into Villamar’s operations and used on custom home-building projects.

An additional 18 units upfitted with various bodies—such as dry boxes, service bodies, and landscape dumps—will be delivered to customers across British Columbia and Quebec in the coming weeks.

Customers include municipalities, rental and leasing providers as well as freight and logistics companies.

“This handover marks a significant step for Daimler Truck in bringing zero-emission commercial vehicles to Canadian businesses,” said Andreas Deuschle, the Global Head of Rizon Truck. “Commercial EVs are no longer a future concept—they’re here, hitting the road and serving in communities across Canada. We congratulate Villamar Construction on leading the charge and look forward to seeing Rizon trucks drive the growth of zero-emission transportation nationwide.”

Rizon dealer network across Canada

Rizon’s current network of dealers in Canada includes nine locations across British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec with plans to expand to other locations in the near future.

Rizon Truck launched in Canada in 2024 to meet the demand for zero-emission vehicles as the government aims for net-zero emissions by 2050. The Canadian government has established an incentive program to encourage fleets to electrify, prompting companies and municipalities to explore sustainable fleet options for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency.

Rizon’s quiet, easy-to-drive, and locally zero-emission trucks provide an ideal solution for Canadian customers.

Incentives

These vehicles will qualify for the Canadian government’s Incentives for Medium- and Heavy-Duty-Zero-Vehicles (iMHZEV) program, which has been in effect since 2022. A Rizon truck will qualify for approximately $75,000 at the point of sale under this program.

Rizon trucks may qualify for additional provincial incentives up to $75,000 in B.C.

4 model variants

Rizon offers four model variants for Canadian customers, the e16L, e16M, e18L, and the e18M, with a versatile mix of configurations and options suitable for each customer’s unique requirements, ranging from 15,995 to 18,850 pounds in gross vehicle weight (GVW). The vehicles can run up to 257 km (for L size variant with 3 battery packs) and up to 177 km (for M size variant with 2 battery packs) on a single charge*.

They are ideally suited to a variety of applications such as dry vans, flatbeds, landscape dumps, garbage compactors, and reefers, and feature an electric power take-off (ePTO), which is controllable from the cab and allows for specialized equipment such as reefer belt drives and hydraulic pumps.

Advanced safety

In addition to versatility, Rizon trucks incorporate advanced passive and active safety systems to help safeguard drivers, passengers, and the communities in which they operate. Drivers can feel even more secure in stop-and-go traffic and congested urban areas with Daimler Truck’s safety technology such as Active Brake Assist and Active Side Guard Assist.

Charging options

Rizon trucks are capable of being charged by two types of battery charging systems, Level 2 AC charging (J1772) and DC Fast Charging CCS1 compliant.

Optimized for cold weather operations

One important aspect of operating EVs in Canada is cold-weather performance. Rizon trucks feature an electric preconditioning function that brings the batteries to the ideal temperature before operation using power from the grid.

This feature enables vehicles to operate with improved performance in cold weather.

Furthermore, they come equipped with heated features for driver comfort, including a heated seat, steering wheel, and windshield.

OEM quality

Leveraging Daimler Truck’s expertise in designing and building commercial vehicles, Rizon is built on the knowledge that comes from over 12 million kilometers of electric driving. Boasting proprietary connectivity services from RIZONCONNECT, a fully integrated active safety system, and the best warranty in the segment, and financing from Daimler Truck Financial Services, Rizon’s connection to the Daimler Truck portfolio is strong.

SOURCE: Rizon