Rizon distributor Velocity EV rebrands as Rizon USA, expands reach with electric Class 4-5 trucks

RIZON USA rebrands from Velocity EV, strengthening its role as the authorized U.S. distributor for Daimler Truck’s RIZON brand

Velocity EV, originally launched in 2023 as a subsidiary of Velocity Vehicle Group, has officially rebranded as Rizon USA. As Rizon’s authorized U.S. distributor, Rizon USA continues focusing on expanding its national dealer network and building a strong sales and support infrastructure for zero-emission medium-duty trucks across the country.

Rizon vehicles are manufactured by Daimler Truck, one of the world’s largest and most experienced commercial vehicle manufacturers.

“Velocity EV’s rebranding to Rizon USA shows the confidence our partners have in this brand and its products. Electric vehicles are at the forefront of transforming the transportation industry, driving us towards a more sustainable and innovative future,” said Andreas Deuschle, global head of Rizon. “With a strong alignment to Daimler Truck’s vision and technological advancements, Rizon USA is very well-positioned to deliver customer-focused e-mobility solutions. Together, we are committed to setting new standards that meet the evolving needs of our customers and the planet.”

Six models of Class 4-5 zero-emission vehicles

Rizon Truck offers a diverse lineup of Class 4-5 all-electric cabover models, ideal for urban and last-mile deliveries. With a range of up to 160 miles per charge and compatibility with Level 2 AC and DC fast charging, these trucks prioritize safety and performance. The lineup includes six customizable models, suitable for various applications, such as stake bed, dry van, flatbed, dump, and refrigerated.

The first four models—e18L, e18M, e16L, and e16M—were introduced in May 2023. Two enhanced models, e18Mx and e18Lx, are planned for launch in 2025, offering an upgraded payload capacity of 18,850 pounds, reducing the number of trips required for local operations. The 2025 models are set to come with a class-leading warranty, covering the powertrain and high-voltage electrical components for 8 years or 120,000 miles and the high-voltage batteries for 8 years or 185,000 miles.

Growing national sales and service network

Rizon USA continues to expand its presence nationwide, with certified dealer partners established in nine states, including California, Oregon, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. Each dealership is equipped with skilled technicians, diagnostic tools, genuine Rizon parts, and charging infrastructure to ensure the best service for battery-electric trucks.

SOURCE: Rizon