Rivian releases Q1 2025 production and delivery figures and sets date for first quarter 2025 financial results

Rivian Automotive, Inc. today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The company produced 14,611 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 8,640 vehicles during the same period.

As discussed on its last earnings call, production and delivery results for the quarter are in line with Rivian’s outlook of approximately 14,000 vehicles produced and approximately 8,000 vehicles delivered. Rivian is also reaffirming its 2025 delivery range guidance of 46,000 to 51,000 vehicles.

The company also announced that on May 6th, 2025 after market close, it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results. Rivian will host an audio webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the performance and outlook for the business.

SOURCE: Rivian