Rivian introduces second generation R1S, R1T

New vehicles feature advanced performance, evolved tech platform and updated designs, starting at $69,900

Today, Rivian introduces the second-generation of its flagship vehicles.

The new R1S SUV and R1T pickup have been completely reengineered through hundreds of hardware improvements, performance upgrades, a fully redesigned software experience, and evolved in-house drive systems. Maintaining Rivian’s iconic exterior design, this second generation brings efficiency with a zonal electrical architecture and introduces a step change with entirely new compute and autonomy platforms. These vehicles also offer new motor configurations, design elements, and trim and tire choices for customers.

“We continue to evolve our flagship R1 vehicles, offering quality and performance without compromise. Our revamped R1S and R1T push the technical boundaries further, creating our most capable products to date,” said RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO and founder.

Performance for every adventure

The new R1 platform offers more power, performance, and range, thanks to a Rivian-designed and built drive unit offered in Tri-Motor and Quad-Motor configurations. The 1,025 horsepower Quad-Motor R1T delivers 0-60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and a staggering 1,198lb ft of torque when using Launch Mode. A Rivian-built Dual-Motor is available as well. These motors are now designed, engineered, and manufactured fully in-house.

New Large and Max battery packs have redesigned modules and more efficient packaging, making them easier to manufacture and service, while offering up to an estimated 420 miles of range. Customers looking to maximize value can opt for a new lithium iron phosphate-based Standard pack with up to an EPA-estimated 270 miles of range.

To further optimize efficiency, this next generation platform introduces a redesigned heat pump-based thermal system, improving rider temperature comfort and saving range. New 22-inch aero wheels and tires also reduce drag, with a coefficient as low as 0.297, optimizing range to take adventures further. Additionally, an updated suspension and air springs make for a smoother on-road ride without compromising off-road capability.

Advanced technology

Our second generation R1 vehicles feature an entirely new electrical architecture and compute platform which reduces 17 ECUs found in first generation vehicles down to 7, maximizing efficiency and allowing for the removal of 1.6 miles (2.6km) of wiring from each vehicle.

A new in-house developed autonomy system, called Rivian Autonomy Platform, offers a significant leap forward in capability. It is powered by 11 cameras, five radars, and AI prediction technology. The system is backed by an industry-leading level of compute power. Our Autonomy Compute Module is 10 times more powerful than our previous system. With 360-degree visibility, 8 times the number of camera megapixels from previous vehicles, and redundant sensors, the system can see far into the distance, even in poor weather and light conditions. It is available on all vehicles as standard, including features like high-resolution camera Blind Spot Monitoring and Highway Assist. A premium version of the system, Rivian Autonomy Platform+, features an even broader set of capabilities. Lane Change on Command is available to start, with Enhanced Highway Assist available later this year, and expanded road coverage to follow.

New headlights and taillights are designed with the safety of everyone on the road in mind. These headlights feature Adaptive Drive Beam technology which will be enabled later this year, helping drivers stay more aware while driving on dark roads by adapting dynamically to oncoming traffic.

New experiences and designs

Additionally, new features and options are available with the next generation R1S and R1T. Rivian owners can use car keys in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch, or with select Google Pixel devices, to seamlessly unlock and start up their vehicles, and even share keys digitally with family and friends.

A new Rivian-developed sound system and Dolby Atmos® are available with Rivian Premium Audio. Dolby Atmos is an immersive sound experience that reveals more depth, clarity, and details in your favorite music.

Connect+, a new subscription service, supports streaming video through Google Cast and provides access to more than 3,000 apps, seamlessly bringing your favorite entertainment right into your R1’s center display. For Connect+, Rivian also worked closely with the Apple Music team to deeply integrate this feature into Rivian’s software platform. Rivian’s Connect+ gives customers access to Apple Music’s catalog of over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. With Rivian Premium Audio, they can also hear sound all around with Apple Music’s Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

For the interior, a Dynamic Glass Roof keeps the cabin feeling airy but can be tinted electronically at the touch of a button. An interior lighting system can be customized with a spectrum of colors. Finally, a redesigned software user interface, powered by Unreal Engine, brings a unique and playful illustration style enhanced with real-time graphics that nod to the adventurous spirit of the Rivian community.

Two entirely new premium Ascend trims are offered, as well as a new Storm Blue exterior paint, and blackout trim options.

Efficiency & sustainability

Rivian’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions underpins the design of these vehicles. Based on comprehensive lifecycle carbon footprint assessments, these vehicles achieve a 15% lower standard lifetime carbon footprint than the first generation R1 platform, thanks largely to manufacturing and operating efficiencies and improvements in our materials supply chain. Thanks to an innovative electrical zonal architecture, this new generation lowers manufacturing costs, and reduces parts. With about 50% less CO2 emissions from manufacturing compared to model-year 2022 vehicles and other optimizations, these vehicles further Rivian’s ambition to accelerate widespread EV adoption and protect our planet for future generations.

Pricing for the second generation R1S will start at $75,900 and R1T will start at $69,900. Production is based in Normal, Illinois with deliveries available immediately. Customers can order their R1T and R1S at www.Rivian.com.

SOURCE: Rivian