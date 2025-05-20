Rivian and Samsara partner to streamline electric fleet management

Partnership provides commercial customers ability to simplify fleet operations

Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, and Rivian, American all-electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced a collaboration designed to simplify the complexities of electric fleet management. With this new integration, Samsara customers can now access data on Rivian vehicles in their fleet on the Samsara Platform.

This collaboration addresses the evolving needs of businesses managing diverse fleets, including the growing adoption of Rivian Commercial Vans. By integrating directly with Rivian’s platform, the partnership gives customers immediate visibility into essential vehicle management data such as GPS location, odometer readings, and state of charge.

“Samsara is committed to providing our customers with a unified platform that simplifies their operations and empowers them to make data-driven decisions,” said Tom McNeela, Vice President of Hardware Product Management at Samsara. “We are excited to partner with Rivian to streamline access to their vehicle data, enabling our customers to more effectively manage their electric fleets and accelerate the transition to sustainable transportation.”

Key benefits of this integration include:

Unified Data : Provides a single platform for viewing Rivian vehicle data alongside other fleet assets.

: Provides a single platform for viewing Rivian vehicle data alongside other fleet assets. Enhanced Visibility : Offers real-time insights into vehicle location, condition, and use.

: Offers real-time insights into vehicle location, condition, and use. Scalable Solution : Supports the management of both small and large fleets.

: Supports the management of both small and large fleets. Simplified Operations: Enables secure data access with immediate activation.

The integration provides a comprehensive view of vehicle operations, including location, speed, mileage, state of charge, and seatbelt usage. This rich data set is particularly valuable for optimizing operations in sectors such as last-mile delivery and rentals, where efficiency and sustainability are key factors for measuring profitability. By consolidating Rivian vehicle data within the Samsara platform, it eliminates the need for fleet managers to navigate multiple systems, saving time and resources.

“Rivian is focused on providing our commercial customers with solutions that make it easier to manage their fleets,” said Tom Solomon, Vice President of Business Development at Rivian. “Our collaboration with Samsara provides a streamlined approach to securely accessing vehicle data, empowering businesses to optimize their fleet operations and improve overall efficiency.”

Samsara’s integration with Rivian is now available to customers in the United States. To learn more, visit the Samsara App Marketplace.

SOURCE: Samsara