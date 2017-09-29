Richard Wallace, Director – Transportation Systems Analysis, Center for Automotive Research confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Richard Wallace, Director – Transportation Systems Analysis, Center for Automotive Research (CAR) has been confirmed as a moderator at Connected Car Detroit.

Richard has 24 years of experience designing, conducting, and managing transportation projects and research.

Amongst other responsibilities, Richard leads CAR’s connected and automated vehicle efforts for the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, CAR’s automotive industry partners and other organisations.

His work has been published in Transportation Research Record and other publications. He is a past president of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Michigan and currently serves on its board of directors.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

