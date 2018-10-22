Rich Oleson appointed CEVA Logistics Vice President Global Healthcare Contract Logistics

CEVA Logistics has appointed Rich Oleson as Vice President Global Healthcare Contract Logistics. He takes up his position on 22 October and will be based in Chicago USA, reporting to Chief Operating Officer, Contract Logistics, Brett Bissell.

Oleson has more than 30 years’ experience leading global supply chain operations both domestically in the US and internationally and most recently served as Director of Operations Excellence and PMO for Syncreon in the American 3PL marketplace. He brings extensive Healthcare experience to his new role having also worked for Performance Health, a leading provider of rehabilitation, assistive and sport medicine products. He has also served as Director of Supply Chain Management at Fresenius-Kabi and as Director of Operations at Kuehne + Nagel in the US.

He succeeds Kamaljit Hunjan who is leaving CEVA to pursue other career opportunities.

Speaking about Oleson’s arrival, Brett Bissell says: “With his wide knowledge and experience in the complex Healthcare sector, and as a champion of process and performance improvement, Rich is an ideal fit for CEVA where LEAN systems are vital to everything that we do and we warmly welcome him to the team.”

SOURCE: CEVA