Ricardo to provide chassis and high voltage functional safety support to Geely

Ricardo has been contracted by Geely Automotive Research Institute, the research and development organization of the leading Chinese automaker located in Ningbo to provide crucial functional safety support relating to a range of vehicle functions. Each of these functions is associated with key chassis and high voltage system operations.

Ricardo has extensive experience in the development of electrical and electronic systems involving safety-critical applications. The company has a comprehensive toolset and robust processes for the execution of functional safety projects involving highly complex systems. Ricardo also has a proven track record of delivering this kind of work for a wide range of vehicle types, including hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles.

The functional safety support to be provided by Ricardo to Geely under this contract will be based with a team at the Ricardo Shanghai Technical Centre, and additional assistance provided by expert functional safety assessors based in the UK.

“Ricardo is pleased to have been selected by Geely for this important functional safety support role,” commented Ricardo Asia president Gary Tan. “The delivery of functional safety of complex high voltage and chassis systems to ISO26262 requires a robust and systemic approach to ensure the required level of operational performance, fault tolerance and safety. This is an area in which Ricardo excels, and it is a service it is able to deliver to Chinese customers using our Shanghai-based team, backed up with the support of the entire global Ricardo organization.”

SOURCE: Ricardo