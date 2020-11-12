Ricardo to focus on electrified and zero carbon vehicle technologies at online events

With most major international engineering and technology conferences currently taking place online, Ricardo will be participating fully via live streams, recorded presentations and virtual exhibition attendance – and focusing on a range of key topics related to electric and hybrid vehicles and future transport sustainability.

The extremely popular LCV conference and exhibition – the CENEX Low Carbon Vehicle Event – is one such 2020 online event, with live-stream presentations and a virtual exhibition on 18-19 November. At 15.15 GMT on 18 November, Ricardo’s Dr Cedric Rouaud will present on high performance battery packs and ultra-fast charging solutions, which aim to improve electric vehicle battery charging performance and service life through improved thermal management.

The following day (19 November) at 13.30 GMT, Ricardo’s Peter Weldon will present a live-stream on a case study based on opportunity charging for electric buses, demonstrating how Ricardo’s in-house ‘Bus ChaRM’ (Bus Charger Route Model) tool can be used to determine how the infrastructure for a zero-emissions transport fleet can be optimised. With the case study focused on the West Midlands area of the UK, the model assesses the optimum locations for opportunity charging for zero emission buses, considering aspects such as differing charging technologies, infrastructure costs, and fleet total cost of ownership analysis.

In parallel with the live-stream presentations, Ricardo will host a virtual stand featuring videos and digital content supporting the company’s ‘Powering Sustainable Futures’ campaign, which demonstrates clean, efficient, integrated propulsion and energy solutions for global transport manufacturers.

Another major international event that will take place online this year is the Société des Ingénieurs de l’Automobile international congress, SIA Powertrain & Energy 2020. For this event, pre-recorded presentations will be available online between 16-29 November.

Ricardo will be providing two presentations. The first, by Professor Peter Fussey, will describe the Ricardo ‘Connect HEV’ project, which is demonstrating currently available innovations to extend EV range and vehicle efficiency through the use of connected data and control technologies. In the second, Dr Cedric Rouaud will provide further insights on the subject of electric vehicle battery thermal management systems development and vehicle integration for conventional and ultra-fast charging.

While face to face events are clearly not possible at this time, Ricardo’s active participation in the LCV, SIA and other conferences and exhibitions that are being hosted online in 2020, demonstrates how active discussion of the latest technologies and innovations in clean, efficient and sustainable transport, is very possible despite the current restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. Online hosting can even boost participation, making it likely that in future, such events may run in parallel with ‘real world’ expos and conferences. Ricardo’s ‘digital first’ approach across all areas of its business leaves the company well placed to make the most of such opportunities.

SOURCE: Ricardo