Ricardo powers through engine manufacturing records

Ricardo is well known for its manufacturing of high-quality engineered products, from motorsports driveline systems to aerospace components. Nowhere, however, are the tangible benefits of the company’s ongoing investments in high-performance manufacturing more evident than in engines. In 2018 engine manufacturing – from compact, sub 1-litre, 3-cylinder gasoline engines to 13-litre diesels for distributed power generation – broke all previous volume records for Ricardo, with the trend continuing in 2019.

Engine production by Ricardo in recent years has served a total over 20 major automakers and engine suppliers, providing everything from prototypes through pre-production units, to niche volume series production of high-performance products. Of these engine types, the greatest number produced in 2018 were high-performance gasoline engines for sports cars and V8 marine diesels.

“Our engine manufacturing output in recent years shows that Ricardo is a leading player that is consolidating and improving its position in markets as diverse as high-performance road cars, marine propulsion and off-highway equipment,” commented Ricardo Performance Products MD Mark Barge. “With the hard work and advanced manufacturing skills of our team, I am confident that this performance will continue through the years ahead, as we bring yet further capabilities on stream to meet the needs of our customers in engine manufacture.”

