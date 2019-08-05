Ricardo finalises design of latest generation of transmissions for 2020 Formula E season

Ricardo is to begin manufacture of the latest range of transmission designs for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2020. This marks the start of the company’s fourth year of supporting customers in the world-leading all-electric street race competition.

The FIA Formula E Championship started in 2011; nine leading manufacturers take part, including Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Nissan, DS and Mahindra. As well as the offering the excitement of competition, the street-racing format enables Formula E to push the limits of all-electric car performance in some of the world’s most picturesque cities. Built on many years of testing and development, Ricardo’s presence in Formula E continues to grow as the championship develops. This year – season 6 of the series – Ricardo will be delivering a range of designs to support a number of customers.

With drivetrain efficiency being so vital to race success, the rapid development of transmission technology has been a key element of the Formula E story. An article in the September issue of Racecar Engineering magazine describes the development of today’s single-speed Formula E gearbox, and Ricardo’s important part in that: https://www.racecar-engineering.com/news/racecar-engineering-september-2019/

“The ABB FIA Formula E Championshiprepresents the pinnacle of electric motorsport performance and Ricardo is proud to be part of its development, especially given the record of the competition in driving innovation to benefit the entire electric vehicle sector,” commented Ricardo Performance Products MD Martin Starkey. “Ricardo’s involvement in Formula E is all of a part of our own commitment todeveloping the performance of electrically driven vehicles in all aspects of mobility, and we look forward to continuing success in the coming 2020 Formula E season.”

SOURCE: Ricardo