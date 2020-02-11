Ricardo delivers production transmission control software to CEVT

Ricardo developed the software according to a ‘systemized track’ approach, in which the vehicle level requirements were used to define the software of the transmission controller. A thorough approach to software engineering was used, conforming to industry standard ‘A-Spice Level 2’. This included testing at a software module, transmission system and vehicle level, and providing full traceability between the specification of each vehicle-level requirement, the point at which it has been implemented in software, and the test procedures and results. This approach is key to providing a long-term robust and maintainable production software implementation.

In addition to the above, the control software was developed according to ISO26262 (Road vehicles – Functional safety) to provide in-built monitoring functionality to ensure that, in the event of software- or hardware-related fault, the maximum operational availability of the transmission is maintained that is compatible with its safe operation.

“Ricardo is pleased to have been able to deliver the production software for CEVT’s DCT in its launch vehicle product,” commented Ricardo project director, Andy Beaumont. “Production software engineering for road vehicles requires a robust and systemic approach to ensure the required level of operational performance, fault tolerance and safety, while also providing the flexibility required of a modern automotive model year product development programme. This is an area in which Ricardo excels and aims to maintain its position at the forefront of technology as, through electrification and hybridization, the software demands of vehicles and their on-board electronic systems become ever more complex.”

“We were impressed with the speed, flexibility and robustness of the work carried out by Ricardo on this project,” added Chao Zhang, director of project controls & calibration at China Euro Vehicle Technology AB. “As a supplier, Ricardo hit every timing milestone, provided the specified releases we required for winter and summer testing, and resolved all critical issues identified well ahead of the start of production date.”

