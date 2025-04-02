Ricardo completes the development of novel, rare earth and copper free, electric propulsion motor

Ricardo has designed, tested and delivered a motor prototype that eliminates the need for rare earth elements and cooper required in typical electric motors

Ricardo, a global strategic, environmental and engineering consulting company, has designed, developed and tested a prototype electric propulsion module, Alumotor, an innovative rare earth metal free synchronous reluctance motor.

Alumotor was delivered within the Innovate UK’s funded consortium led by Ricardo, to support sustainable mobility. It addresses issues related to the environmental impact of materials for electric motors.

Alumotor offers a low cost, robust, sustainable alternative to conventional copper wound permanent magnet machines. This synchronous reluctance motor is free from rare earth metals and critical raw materials, such as cobalt. It uses aluminium hairpin windings, and the machine is oil cooled to generate a power output of 214kW and maximum efficiency greater than 92%, making it suitable for light commercial vehicles and off-highway applications with full scalability to suit other applications.

Dr Dragica Kostic-Perovic, Ricardo Chief Engineer responsible for the Alumotor project, said: “We are excited to be at the forefront of testing aluminium hairpin windings, and are achieving strong performance data that will support future go-to-market activities. This is a significant development, showing true innovation, and supports our reputation as experts in the design and development of future sustainable technologies.

Use of critical raw materials are of growing concern due to their environmental and social impacts. Ricardo’s experts work across the entire value chain to minimise the impact the use of such materials have including in policy and strategy, product design and circular economy applications.

The project was showcased at the Materials and Manufacturing Showcase 2025 in London, organised by UKRI, where the team had the opportunity to talk about the UK sustainable supply chain aspect and display the unit.

SOURCE: Ricardo