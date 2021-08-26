Ricardo: Appointment of new Chief Executive

Ricardo plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Ritchie as its new CEO, replacing Dave Shemmans who is stepping down from the Board after 16 years as CEO on 30 September 2021. Graham will join Ricardo on 1 October 2021

Ricardo plc (“Ricardo”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Ritchie as its new CEO, replacing Dave Shemmans who is stepping down from the Board after 16 years as CEO on 30 September 2021. Graham will join Ricardo on 1 October 2021.

Graham has a proven track record in leading large divisions within listed companies and is well placed to ensure the strong execution of Ricardo’s strategy. Since 2016, Graham was a member of the Executive Committee of Intertek Group plc, responsible for its operations in Europe, including Russia, and Central Asia. Prior to that role, Graham was Intertek’s Group Financial Controller. Previously, Graham held senior financial positions at BT Group plc and other technology services organisations, having started his career with PwC. Graham is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a BA in Economics.

Sir Terry Morgan, Chairman of Ricardo, said:

“After a thorough and rigorous search process we are delighted that Graham Ritchie has agreed to join Ricardo as its CEO. Graham has significant business experience and the drive to help us take Ricardo to the next level of growth and development. I am personally very pleased that we have been able to attract someone with his calibre, track record and further potential. I look forward to working with him and the Executive Team over the next few years.”

Dave Shemmans, Chief Executive of Ricardo, said:

“I am very proud of the progress that the exceptional Ricardo team has achieved during my time as CEO. I am very pleased that Graham Ritchie is to join the business as my successor and I wish Graham, the Board and the Ricardo team my best wishes for continued success.”

Commenting on his new role, Graham Ritchie added:

“’I am delighted to be joining Ricardo at this time. It has a strong heritage of success built on innovation and expertise in its chosen markets. At this critical time where the need for environmental change is so fundamental, I have no doubt we can leverage this capability to deliver the Company’s vision ‘to create a world fit for the future’. I look forward to meeting you all shortly to deliver this inspiring mission together.”

