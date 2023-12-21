Rheinmetall wins order for more back pressure valves from well-known prior customer worth an aggregate figure in the lower two-digit million-euro range

Rheinmetall wins another big order for back pressure valves

A prior customer from the commercial vehicles sector has awarded the technology enterprise Rheinmetall another order for several hundred thousand back pressure valves. Building on an existing customer relationship and ongoing customer-specific production, the new order is worth an aggregate figure in the lower two-digit million-euro range.

The two companies have been working together for over a decade. As a Tier 1 supplier, Rheinmetall is already supplying the customer with back pressure valves. The current order relates to diesel-powered light commercial vehicles for the Japanese market. Already underway, production of valves destined for this manufacturer is now set to continue through to the end of 2026. The contract also encompasses the supply of spare parts amounting to 10% of the contract value.

Back pressure valves play an essential role in regulating the exhaust gas recirculation rate. Increasingly stringent emission standards are forcing truck makers to pursue sustained reduction in fine particle and other harmful emissions.

Rheinmetall is an expert partner in all matters relating to precision regulation of exhaust gas recirculation systems, whether for diesel- or petrol-powered engines, passenger cars, trucks or industrial motors. The Group’s product portfolio here includes high- and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation systems, cold and hot side layouts, ‘smart or non-smart’, as well as metal or plastic housings. Products are individually tailored to meet customer needs.

Despite the great importance of modern emission-free mobility, demand in the market segment for diesel-powered commercial vehicles will remain strong for a long time to come. The new order highlights Rheinmetall’s status as a highly competent partner of the global automotive industry, whose expertise encompasses modern e-vehicles and conventionally powered vehicles alike.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall