Rheinmetall wins order for full-scale production of V8 engine blocks from prominent English sportscar maker

The Castings business unit of the technology enterprise Rheinmetall has won an order from a renowned English sportscar manufacturer. The two companies are jointly developing new, high-efficiency engine blocks for the automaker’s complete line of V8 engines. Featuring an hp output bordering on four digits, these engines are also extremely efficient in everyday operation. In the runup to the order, Rheinmetall had already developed and produced the casting technology for the prototypes. It has now received the go-ahead for full-scale production.

Production begins at the end of 2024. Rheinmetall’s plant in Neckarsulm will take care of casting and the cylinder liner coating, with final processing of the engine blocks due to take place in Langenhagen. Assembly of the engine blocks will thus be performed by a single company, assuring problem-free subsequent processing by the OEM.

“The strategic significance for the long-term viability of our internal combustion business unit of this new order – particularly from this automaker – cannot be overstated. We’re operating a “last man standing” strategy here and have long-standing experience in the field”, declares managing director Dr Michael Schachler. In the words of company spokesman Ralph Lintz, “First and foremost, it was KS HUAYU’s technological expertise and the high quality of our coating and finishing that won the customer’s trust following completion of the prototypes, leading to the full-scale production order. This also highlights the outstanding development skills of our prototype constructors.”

The newly ordered engine blocks will be produced using the sand-casting method. This is an innovative new casting procedure developed at Neckarsulm for producing highly integrated cast parts that combine maximum geometric freedom with optimized weight. This casting method also meets the steadily increasing requirements of automakers for temperature resilience and component stability when comes to materials, resulting in maximum efficiency.

The Castings business unit is a global joint venture of Rheinmetall and HUAYU Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. (HASCO), a subsidiary of China’s SAIC Group. Castings comprises two large companies, KS HUAYU AluTech GmbH in Europe and HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (KPSNC) in China. Rheinmetall and SAIC each hold a 50 percent share in the joint venture.

With factories in Germany and China, the Castings business unit is a leading producer of lightweight aluminium parts. Its product portfolio encompasses engine blocks, cylinder heads, structural parts, transmission and chassis elements as well as e-mobility components.

