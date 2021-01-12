Rheinmetall wins major order from Daimler Truck Fuel Cell

The Rheinmetall Group continues to widen its international technical lead in the field of electrification and fuel cell technology. Via its subsidiary Pierburg GmbH of Neuss, Germany, the Group plans to supply hydrogen recirculation blowers to Daimler Truck Fuel Cell GmbH & Co. KG, the company which bundles all of Daimler AG’s activities in the field of fuel cell technology. The deal represents sales volume in the two-digit euro-million range.

As Rene Gansauge, head of Rheinmetall’s Mechatronics division, explains, “In the future, fuel cells will gain increasing importance. Sustainably produced “green” hydrogen will contribute to replace the resourceintensive technology of battery electric powertrains in private and commercial long-distance transport, and thereby further relieve the environment. The latter also applies to stationary energy production.

The prime task of the components ordered is to recycle hydrogen not used in the fuel cell reaction back to the stack. This way, the blowers enhance the efficiency of the fuel cells while extending their service life. They also improve cold start behavior.

In the meantime, the Rheinmetall Group has developed a comprehensive range of products for the regulated supply of hydrogen and oxygen. As a technology enterprise and development partner of top international automakers, the Group cooperates with its customers on new technologies at the earliest possible stage. Rheinmetall has been working on fuel cell technology in its research and development activities ever since 2004, accumulating extensive experience in the process.

According to Dr. Andreas Gorbach, Managing Director and CEO of Daimler Truck Fuel Cell, “The fuel cell is a crucial CO2-neutral solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks”. Daimler Truck AG intends to market serially produced fuel cell-powered heavy commercial vehicles for long-distance operations in the second half of the decade.

Cooperation between Rheinmetall and Daimler Truck Fuel Cell will give a further boost to technical advances in the aforementioned fields of longhaul commercial transport and stationary energy production, contributing in

turn to a sustained reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall