Rheinmetall secures two orders for exhaust technology in the field of hybrid technology with a total value of around €20 million

Rheinmetall secures two orders for exhaust technology in the hybrid drive sector

Rheinmetall has won two orders in the field of exhaust technology for hybrid vehicles with a total value of around €20 million. Both orders relate to the subsidiary Pierburg China.

One order is for the supply of fuel tank shut-off valves (FTIV) by a well-known Chinese supplier of carbon canisters. The contract has a term of five years and a total value of around €10 million. The fuel tank shut-off valve plays a key role in plug-in hybrid vehicles, as it prevents fuel vapours from escaping and regulates the pressure ratio in the fuel tank when the vehicle is in electric mode. It is characterised by its compact size, fast response and low power consumption. The ordered shut-off valves are installed on the carbon dioxide tank to achieve better control over the escape of fuel vapours and to better meet the requirements of emission regulations. In line with the ‘local for local’ principle, Rheinmetall will set up a new production line for this order at the Pierburg plant in Kunshan in order to start series production in January 2026.

Secondly, low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation valves (LP EGR) were ordered by a well-known Chinese premium OEM. The order is also worth around €10 million and relates to the manufacturer’s premium saloon and SUV models. The valves will also be manufactured at the Pierburg plant in Kunshan. Series production is scheduled to start in December 2025 and the contract will run for six years. The low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation valves reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and lower fuel consumption. The customer was impressed by the quality features of the compact flap valve with its outstanding durability, long service life, high corrosion resistance and high positioning accuracy.

With this sales success, Rheinmetall is emphasising its strategic goal of maintaining and further expanding its position as one of the global market leaders in the field of emission reduction in the long term. The market segment of vehicles powered either purely by an internal combustion engine or hybrid will continue to generate high demand for a long time to come, despite the great importance of modern emission-free mobility. Rheinmetall is a system partner for all questions relating to the precise control of exhaust gas recirculation rates, regardless of whether diesel, petrol or hybrid engines, passenger cars, commercial vehicles or industrial engines are involved. The expertise portfolio ranges from exhaust gas recirculation systems in the high or low pressure range, cold-side or hot-side design, ‘smart’ or ‘non-smart’ as well as metal or plastic housings. The products are individually tailored to the customer’s needs.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall